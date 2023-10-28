They Were Terrified by the Voice Calling for Mobilizing the Armies, Opening the Borders, and Declaring Jihad

The Facebook administration, which is biased towards the Jewish entity in its war on Gaza Al-I’zza (the pride) and the Muslims, closed the page of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Lebanon, after intensifying the call for mass actions in Ash-Sham’s Tripoli, Sidon, and the Bekaa. In support of the people of Gaza, and calling for the mobilization of the Ummah’s armies, and demanding the opening of the borders and declaring jihad to liberate Palestine from the abomination of the Jews.

O Muslims:

This is what terrifies the West and its agents from the Muslim rulers, because they know that this is the Shariah and practical solution to the issue of Palestine.

So, show your goodness to Allah, and participate tomorrow after Friday prayers in the mass actions in the designated places, in Al-Nour Square in Ash-Sham’s Tripoli, and in front of the Zaatari Mosque in Sidon, and in front of the Imam Ali Mosque, may Allah be pleased with him, in Saadnayel in the Bekaa.

[يُرِيدُونَ لِيُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَاللهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“They want to extinguish the light of Allāh with their mouths, but Allāh will perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it” [As-Saf: 8].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

11 Rani” II 1445 – Thursday, 26th October 2023

No: H.T.L 1445 / 06

(Translated)