Campaigns for the Mobilization of the Pakistan Army to Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan continues to campaign for the immediate mobilization of the sixth largest army in the world, with nuclear capability, the Pakistan Army, to obliterate the Jewish entity. Ignoring the threats of the heartless, spineless regime, the Shabab are addressing the Muslims of Pakistan in public places, throughout the country. It calls upon the Ulema, in particular, and the Muslims in general, to support its campaign, without fear of the criminal, sinful rulers. Allah (swt) said,

[فَاللهُ ‌أَحَقُّ أَنْ تَخْشَوْهُ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ مُؤْمِنِينَ]

“Do you fear them? Allah is more deserving of your fear, if you are believers.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawbah 9:13].

Indeed, the Ummah has awoken to its purpose in Dunya and shall not return to sleep, by the permission of Allah (swt). Let it advance now for the pleasure of Allah (swt), leading all of humanity to righteousness, as it did for centuries before.

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Pakistan condemns the rulers’ appeal to the so-called “international community,” which is dominated by the Western powers. It is the Western colonialist states, which established the Jewish occupation in the first place. The Western colonialists now provide the Zionist terrorists with weapons and funding, as they bury the children of Gaza alive, under their homes. It calls for the end of all alliances with Western powers, and rejection of their unjust world order. Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّمَا يَنْهَاكُمُ اللهُ عَنِ الَّذِينَ قَاتَلُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ وَأَخْرَجُوكُمْ مِنْ دِيَارِكُمْ وَظَاهَرُوا عَلَى إِخْرَاجِكُمْ أَنْ تَوَلَّوْهُمْ وَمَنْ يَتَوَلَّهُمْ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الظَّالِمُونَ]

“Allah only forbids you from being allies of those, who fight you because of Deen and expel you from your homes, and aid in your expulsion. And whoever makes allies of them, then it is those who are the wrongdoers” [Surah Al-Mumtahana 60: 9].

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Pakistan denounces all the rulers of the Muslims who have confirmed, by restraining the armies of Muslims, that they are guards of the Jewish entity. Yet, these rulers send armies all over the world, whenever their Western masters order them to do so. It is their last act of treachery before the Ummah seizes them and implements Islam, inshaaAllah. Indeed, the Prophet (saw) gave glad tidings of the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, after oppressive rule. The Prophet (saw) said,

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“Then there will be an oppressive rule, and things will be as Allah wishes them to be. Then Allah will end it when He wishes. Then there will be a Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.” [Ahmed]

Hizb ut Tahrir/Wilayah Pakistan calls the military officers to mobilize for the liberation of al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. Allah (swt) said,

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“If they seek your help for their Deen, it is your obligation to help them” [TMQ Al-Surah Al-Anfal 8:72].

It reminds each, and every, officer that they are not alone. Allah (swt) is with them as their Supporter, whilst the entire Islamic Ummah will support them. Let them seize the honor of being the first to enter the battle, removing any obstacle that gets in their way. Allah (swt) said,

[إِنْ يَنْصُرْكُمُ اللهُ ‌فَلَا ‌غَالِبَ ‌لَكُمْ وَإِنْ يَخْذُلْكُمْ فَمَنْ ذَا الَّذِي يَنْصُرُكُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِهِ وَعَلَى اللهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ]

“If Allah should aid you, no one can overcome you; but if He should forsake you, who is there that can aid you after Him? And upon Allah let the believers rely.” [TMQ Surah Aal-i-Imran 3:160].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

14 Rabi’ II 1445 – Sunday,29th October 2023

No: 17 / 1445