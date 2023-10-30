PM: The Danish Government Continues its Dehumanization of the Population of Palestine

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, expressed a few weeks ago that Palestinian victims do not deserve sympathy. The government has subsequently found new ways to not only dehumanize the people of Palestine, but even show its contempt for them.

Yesterday, Denmark failed to vote for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in the UN General Assembly. The vote was not even about a condemnation of the Zionist massacres in Palestine, which the government has already legitimized by calling them “self-defense”, but only if Gaza’s needy should have access to clean water, medical equipment and food.

The Danish government does not believe they are entitled to this. It therefore takes the political position that the bombing of Gaza must not be stopped.

In line with the Zionist government’s description of the Palestinians, this can only be understood as an official statement from the Danish state that it also considers the Palestinians to be beasts, whom it is acceptable to exterminate.

The Danish state has once again placed itself on the absolutely wrong side of history, as when on 29 November 1947 it gave the green light to the genocide of the Palestinians, when it voted in the UN General Assembly for the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine.

All decent people in Denmark should protest against the completely inhumane policy of the Danish state in relation to the population of Palestine.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir / Denmark, strongly condemn the Danish government’s political, economic and military support for the genocide in Palestine. The Western states have once again proven their enmity towards the Muslims, which they satisfy with the mass murder of helpless children, women and elderly.

We call on the Muslim armies in the countries surrounding the Blessed Land – Palestine, and the entire Islamic world, to do their duty, come to the rescue of the people of Palestine and get rid of the Zionist entity called “Israel” once and for all!