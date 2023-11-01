Their Women’s Rights Only Apply to Secular Women

On the 17th of October 2023 the Middle East Eye reported on the death of the top female student in Gaza, Al-Shaima Akram Saidam. She was killed in the Jewish entity’s air strike in the Gaza Strip. She was known to be a top Palestinian student in her high school and was murdered along with her entire family whilst she was in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp. In July, her family celebrated her marks of 99.6%, a near-perfect score in the general secondary examination known as “Tawjihi”. She was interviewed and said, “Even during the ‘Israeli’ aggression, I never stopped studying.’

She was able to attend the best universities in the region due to her distinguished position; however, all of her talents were stolen from this world in the cruel and indiscriminate killing that has become the obsession of the current the Jewish entity’s authorities. She was due to start her degree at the Islamic University in Gaza where she wanted to study English Translation. That very university has now been destroyed in the current carpet bombing of the region. Over 6000 bombs have been dropped in just 6 days. Her father had commented to news reporters covering her exceptional achievements saying that the electricity cuts and water shortages made her academic life challenging, but she was so determined to succeed, despite the odds.

The Western Media have their feminist fashion seasons where women’s lives matter depending on how little they want to wear and how far from the Sharia they want to be. Currently, 50,000 pregnant Muslim women have no access to maternity resources, and the thousands of women and children killed or buried under the rubble of their own homes are not relevant or newsworthy. It seems that for secular governments, organisations and feminist groups, women’s lives are more valuable depending on their beliefs, not gender.

This gross hypocrisy and silence on behalf of women’s rights movements that usually advocate for freedom of movement, education and access to opportunity, is not by accident. It is a true reflection of the racist, nationalistic and colonialist agenda that was the reason for the feminist movement to exist in the first place. The Rockefeller Foundation wanted to organise the collection of 50% more taxes from those women in the home, and the elites understood that in the absence of the mother, children would be programmed to serve the authorities as their masters.

Many women in Palestine who own land, houses and businesses have had every aspect of their lives destroyed with zero help to rebuild or regain what they have lost. Those who usurped the land and property are now being repurposed by armed Jewish settlers who have been instructed to “shoot to kill” to remove any remaining Palestinians not killed in the air offensive.

We as the Ummah of Mohammad (saw) cannot stand by and let our sisters’ lives and rights be left to chance. We will work with all of our power to resume the Islamic way of life and system that the noble women of Islam deserve. We ask the Ummah sincere to the Quran and Sunnah to stand with us and work for the only solution that will secure the life and dignity of the women of this noble Muslim Ummah, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the way of the Prophethood (saw). Allah (swt) says,

[مَن كَانَ يُرِيدُ ٱلۡعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ ٱلۡعِزَّةُ جَمِيعًا]

“Whoever desires honour, power and glory – then to Allah belongs all honour, power and glory.” [Fatir: 10].

Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

14 Rabi’ II 1445 – Sunday, 29th October 2023

No: AH / 011 1445