Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan Organizes Two Marches Nusrah for Gaza

On Friday, October 27, 2023, Hizb ut-Tahrir/Wilayah Sudan organized two marches Nusrah (support) to Gaza in the city of El-Gedaref. The first march started after the Juma’a prayer in front of the Abdulkadir Abdel Mohsen Mosque, and the second march began in front of the Ibrahim Musa Mosque.

The two gatherings met in front of Tahrir Square in El-Gedaref city, where Sheikh Abu Alim Muhammad Al-Hassan Ahmed, a member of Council Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, addressed the crowd. He stated in his speech that the people of Gaza have opened the door of jihad for Muslims to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque, but the kuffar have conspired against them, and Muslims have been hindered by nationalism from obeying Allah, the Exalted. It is necessary to overthrow the thrones to mobilize the armies. Imam of the Abdulkadir Abdel Mohsen Mosque, Sheikh Dawood Muhammad Ali, also spoke on this occasion.

Then, the former head of the Hafazah Union, Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed Al-Mansouri, delivered a speech. The words continued, and the final remarks were given by Ustaadh Hatem Jafar, a member of the Council Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan. In his speech, he stated that any call that does not aim to mobilize the armies and remove the obstacles hindering their movement is a call of treachery and hypocrisy. He emphasized that the people of El-Gedaref came out today in this march to respond to the command of Allah, which is enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong. He hoped that this march would serve as an exoneration for them on the Day of Al-Hashr (the Great Gathering).

The march was accompanied by powerful chants from sincere and faithful voices, such as: “One Ummah, One Rayah (Banner), One Dawlah (State),” “One, One, One – Muslim blood is one,” “Our eternal leader is our Master Muhammad,” “O Muslim armies, support Gaza, support the Deen,” “All countries have failed, and the Khilafah (Caliphate) is the solution,” “La Ilaha illa Allah (There is no god but Allah), the Khilafah is Allah’s promise,” and “With our souls and blood, we sacrifice them for you, Gaza.”

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

1 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday, 28th October 2023

No: HTS 1445 / 07

(Translated)