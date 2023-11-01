The Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia Announces Campaign Launch titled: “…it is your obligation to help them” [Al-Anfal 8:72]

“…it is your obligation to help them” [Al-Anfal 8:72]

Since the crushing defeat suffered by the Jewish entity at the hands of the Islamic Resistance Movement on the morning of Saturday, October 7, 2023, it became clear to everyone that an armed faction had managed to undermine the illusion of an undefeated army. The usurping entity, under the weight of fear and anger, has taken stupid, ill-considered decisions that have exposed its reality to the entire world, as it is in fact waging a war of ethnic genocide against the people of Palestine in order for the Jewish people to seize their lands.

For this purpose, the events that proud Gaza was going through, where bombs fell on its people from all sides, and fire and rubble surrounded them, and destruction replaced residential neighborhoods that were completely blown up, as part of genocidal campaigns in which the remains of the victims, who were women and children in particular, were scattered. Innocent blood shed and mixed with the cries of the paramedics, the cries of the injured, and the smell of death that filled the place, mixed with the voices of the survivors calling on the strong of the Ummah and its valiant armies to rise up against their rulers who are complicit with the Jewish entity in besieging the people of Gaza.

In light of the continuing intense, uninterrupted bombing on the night of the 28th of October, and the continuation of horrific crimes and massacres against the defenseless civilians of Gaza, most of whom are children and women, in an effort to satisfy the Zionists’ hatred for the blood of defenseless innocents. After the number of martyrs exceeded five thousand martyrs, it has become more urgent than ever before to respond to the calls for help from the people of Gaza. Especially for those who have the ability to support from their fellow soldiers and officers who yearn to achieve martyrdom for the sake of Allah and are only hindered from doing so by puppet regimes.

In the face of the positions of the rulers which is filled with disgrace, and at most does not go beyond repeating slogans and chants and sending some aid for electoral purposes, and within the framework of trading the Palestinian cause in exchange for the outpouring of the Western colonial powers which is hostile to Islam and Muslims to support the Jewish entity and support it materially, morally and militarily. We, in the women’s section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia, announce, with Allah’s blessing, the launch of a political campaign that shows the radical solution to support Al-Aqsa Mosque, the people of Gaza, and the issue of Palestine in general. It is mobilizing the armies in support of Palestine, repelling the aggressing Jews, and putting an end to their crimes, in response to the Almighty’s saying:

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“But if they seek your help ˹against persecution˺ in faith, it is your obligation to help them” [Al-Anfal 8:72].

This urgent campaign, for which we have chosen the title [… فَعَلَيْكُمْ النَّصْرُ]“it is your obligation to help them” will continue, Allah willing, until Allah Almighty permits something that will be effective. It is, in fact, a response to the calls of the truthful and sincere people from the Blessed Land and interaction with these calls. Let Al-Aqsa Flood turn into a flood for the Ummah, shaking the thrones of the oppressors and turning the tables on the heads of the Ummah’s colonial enemies. Perhaps the promise of Allah Almighty and the glad tidings of His Prophet (saw) of the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) state on the Method of the Prophethood will be fulfilled, and that is not difficult for Allah.

In fact, we would not have needed these campaigns if the glorious state had existed. Hardly a day or an hour goes by without the Ummah feeling its need for a strong corner to shelter it and for a state to defend it in the face of the ferocious colonial campaigns that target it. In the face of a Zionist-Crusader alliance, blood is preserved, honor and sanctities are protected, and an end is put to the national fanaticism and imaginary, artificial borders that have torn the Ummah apart and fragmented it. Today, Gaza does not ask for medicine or food, but rather to break the borders, declare jihad, and mobilize for the sake of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Accordingly, we in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia launch this campaign that calls on the armies and calls on everyone to work towards establishing the Khilafah Rashidah State on the Method of the Prophethood that will liberate the earth and preserve the honor. Let us rise up our Ummah, restore its dignity and glory, liberate its sanctities, and bring humanity out of the darkness and injustice of capitalism to the justice and mercy of Islam.

[وَفِي ذَلِكَ فَلْيَتَنَافَسِ الْمُتَنَافِسُونَ]

“So let whoever aspires to this strive ˹diligently˺” [Al-Mutaffifin 83:26]

Ustadha Hanan al-Khamiri

Official Spokesperson for the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

13 Rabi’ II 1445 – Saturday, 28th Ocotber 2023

No: 15 / 1445

(Translated)