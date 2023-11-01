Malaysia: Call to The Muslim Armies & Muslim Scholars!

In light of the brutal massacres committed by the criminal Jewish entity against defenseless Muslims in the Gaza Strip, which led to the martyrdom and injury of more than 30,000 Muslim men and women. Hizb ut Tahrir/ Malaysia organized a stand before the Raja Hajj Mosque for the sake of Allah (swt) in the Cyberjaya region, in which Ustadh Abdul Hakim Othman, the Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia, demanded the mobilization of the massive army to support the Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine and to liberate the Blessed Masjid Al-Aqsa, all of occupied Palestine, from its river to its sea, free from the clutches of the occupying murderers.

Friday, 05 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1445 AH – 20 October 2023 CE

– Video Recording of the Stand & Call –

– Pictures of the Stand & Call –

#طوفان_الأقصى

#الجيوش_إلى_الأقصى

#الأقصى_يستصرخ_الجيوش

#AksaTufanı

#OrdularAksaya

#ArmiesToAqsa

#AqsaCallsArmies

Additional Links:

Official Website of Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia

Telegram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia