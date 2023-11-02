The “Filthy Alliance” from the West and the Jewish Entity Repeats the History of the Mongols and the Crusaders. Is there Qutuz and Salahuddin for Them?

At the height of savagery that had not stopped for weeks, the aircrafts of those who incurred Allah’s wrath, the Jewish entity, bombed the Jabalia camp, with tons of bombs, leveling dozens of homes to the ground and demolishing them on top of their residents, leaving hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

The Jewish entity is repeating the days of the Mongols and their massacres. With the cover of its Crusader allies, it is repeating the days of the Crusaders and their massacres. After the heroic Mujahideen covered the noses of its soldiers with dirt and are still doing so (in humiliation). It targets children and women as the objects of its war, its intention is to exterminate and annihilate. Deluded by its meanness, cowardice and arrogance, just as it is deluded by the cover of criminals from the filthy West, which did not know the meaning of humanity in its barbaric colonial past, nor in its most brutal, false present.

[لَا يَرْقُبُونَ فِي مُؤْمِنٍ إِلّاً وَلَا ذِمَّةً وَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُعْتَدُونَ]

“They do not observe toward a believer any pact of kinship or covenant of protection. And it is they who are the transgressors” [At-Tawbah: 10].

O Sons of Our Islamic Ummah:

The Jews do not wage this war of extermination without the cooperation of a group of traitorous rulers. There is no more evidence of that than their shackles on you and preventing you from jihad for the sake of Allah (swt) and preventing you from marching to the Masra of the Messenger of Allah (saw), to liberate it. Instead, the planes of the Jewish entity are bombing our women and children while they are within range of the Jordanian and Egyptian air defenses! These traitorous rulers to Allah and His Messenger are keen to protect the Jewish entity and do not care about our blood, our honour and our sanctities. By cooperating with the Jewish entity to kill the people of Palestine, they are killing you as well. This battle is a battle between Islam and disbelief (kufr), between believers and disbelievers, and these rulers have taken the Jews and Christians as allies instead of the believers.

O Sons of our Islamic Ummah, and O People of Power In it:

The doctrine of Tawheed (monotheism) in your hearts is calling you to support your brothers. Rather, it makes it obligatory on you to support them. Save them, for the hour is the hour of relief, and the matter is serious, and they are now calling for help, even though what is conveyed to you of pictures of massacres is the tip of the iceberg, and a small trace of what is happening on the ground. The subordinate regimes’ media blocks the image so that it does not reach you in its entirety, and stifles every voice that might call you to jihad, or remind you of the right of brotherhood in the Deen.

You have learned that your rulers have exposed themselves to Allah’s wrath and disobedience, by taking His enemies from the Jews and Christians as allies, abandoning His Deen, and empowering the Jewish entity over the necks of your brothers. So, rise up for Allah’s sake, and support Allah, your Deen, and your brothers, mobilize your armies, remove the agent rulers from your shoulders, and uproot the roots of the Jewish entity from your blessed land, and fulfill Allah’s law of replacement, so that it will be at your hands. The true promise against these treacherous rulers has approached… when Allah (swt) mentioned who will take the Jews and Christians as allies, Allah (swt) says:

[فَتَرَى الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌ يُسَارِعُونَ فِيهِمْ يَقُولُونَ نَخْشَى أَن تُصِيبَنَا دَائِرَةٌ فَعَسَى اللهُ أَن يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِّنْ عِندِهِ فَيُصْبِحُوا عَلَى مَا أَسَرُّوا فِي أَنفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ]

“So you see those in whose hearts is disease [i.e., hypocrisy] hastening into [association with] them, saying, “We are afraid a misfortune may strike us.” But perhaps Allāh will bring conquest or a decision from Him, and they will become, over what they have been concealing within themselves, regretful” [Al-Ma’idah: 52].

To Allah’s pleasure and obedience, to your honour and life, to the support of your brothers in the Deen, we call upon you, O Muslims.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

16 Rabi’ II 1445 – Tuesday, 21st October 2023

No: BN/S 1445 / 07

(Translated)