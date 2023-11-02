O Mujahidin of the Islamic Emirate, it is your Duty (Fardh) to Wage Jihad to Liberate Masjid Al-Aqsa and Defend the Muslims of Palestine!

The issue of Palestine is getting hotter day after another, but the lifeless corpses, the outcry of the oppressed, the demolished houses and bodies buried under their rubble have not awakened those who are asleep. Really, how deep is the sleep of the rulers, the people of power and mouthpiece Ulama? Should we imagine that these consciences are asleep and/or dead? Do they not learn a lesson? Do they not fear Allah? Are they not afraid of the consequences of their actions?

[إِنَّكَ لَا تُسْمِعُ الْمَوْتَىٰ وَلَا تُسْمِعُ الصُّمَّ الدُّعَاءَ إِذَا وَلَّوْا مُدْبِرِینَ]

“You certainly cannot make the dead hear ˹the truth˺. Nor can you make the deaf hear the call when they turn their backs and walk away.” [Quran 27:80]

Yes, the Muslim Ummah has faced with a trial and test in every era – a test that has to be passed collectively. Today and in this era, the trial of the Muslim Ummah is the establishment of the Khilafah and liberation of the occupied lands, particularly Masjid Al-Aqsa. Yes, Aqsa not only puts our hearts into trial but also exposes the traitors; purges the lineups; and at the end, pinpoints those who have the capability and honor to establish the Khilafah and liberate Al-Aqsa.

[کذَٰلِكَ یَضْرِبُ اللَّهُ الْحَقَّ وَالْبَاطِلَ فَأَمَّا الزَّبَدُ فَیَذْهَبُ جُفَاءً وَأَمَّا مَا یَنفَعُ النَّاسَ فَیَمْكُثُ فِی الْأَرْضِ كَذَٰلِكَ یَضْرِبُ اللَّهُ الْأَمْثَالَ]

“This is how Allah compares truth to falsehood. The ˹worthless˺ scum is then cast away, but what benefits people remains on the earth. This is how Allah sets forth parables.” [Quran 13:17]

O Muslim Ummah! O the youth and elderly of the Ummah, counting yourselves as part of the two billion Muslims, do not neglect your role in matters related to Islam. Do stand up and raise your voices to let the world know that the Ummah may have been corrupted and declined but has not been dead yet. Rise up, hold your rulers accountable, and remind the people of power what their religious duty is, pressurize them so that they do not ignore you and your values by enforcing Islam and waging Jihad to liberate the occupied territories.

O Righteous (Rabbani) Ulama! You, the successors of the Prophets, must realize that you have not inherited any material wealth from the Prophets except for the knowledge, revelation and accountability. Pay off the right of knowledge and take Sharia-based stances on Islamic issues, and do not fear anyone but Allah (swt):

[إِنَّمَا یَخْشَى اللَّهَ مِنْ عِبَادِهِ الْعُلَمَاءُ]

“Of all of Allah’s servants, only the knowledgeable ˹of His might˺ are ˹truly˺ in awe of Him” [Quran 35:28]

Remind the people of power and armies their religious duty as this is the legacy of the prophets you have inherited to tell them clearly that waging Jihad aimed at liberating Palestine is obligatory (fardh) for the people of power and armies. In voicing the truth, you should follow the footsteps of Imam Abu Hanifa, Imam Ahmad Bin Hanbal, Ibn Taymiyya, Saeed Bin Jubair, Abu Sa’ad Al Hirawi and other Rabbani (righteous) Ulama – because propagation of virtue neither causes the death to come earlier nor does it decrease the Rizq. «أفضلُ الجهادِ كلمةُ عدلٍ عند سلطان جائر» “The best Jihad is to say a word of truth before a tyrant ruler.” (Sunan Abu Dawud, Hadith No. 4344)

O Mujahidin of the Islamic Emirate! The only way to liberate Palestine is through waging Jihad. The Arab and Ajam rulers have taken the Muslim armies as hostages; their treason is ongoing for several years now as most of them practically ensure the security of the Jewish state. You are the ones known to have defeated the US and NATO; you have not yet completely been infected by the corruption of power and wealth; you have not yet been fully encircled by the deception of the Western powers, the prevailing global values and secular principles; you are the ones in whose hearts the motives of Jihad are still thriving.

That is why the Palestinian sister called upon you, (O Mutasem), (O Afghanistan, help us!). If you do not help (extend Nussrah) the Muslims now, when will you do so? So, remove the obstacles, the national borders, the world order and worldly concerns…. If you do so, then be sure that your ranks shall not be weak or left small in number because the entire sincere Ummah will join hands together to support you. You must also realize that the Nussrah of Allah (swt) will be with those who happen to wage Jihad [with organized rank of fighters (Mujahidin)] so this endeavor cannot be performed either individually or through group migration to Palestine. Indeed, such a rank must be organized by the Islamic State and its army. Allah loves this rank!

[إِنَّ اللَّهَ یُحِبُّ الَّذِینَ یُقَاتِلُونَ فِی سَبِیلِهِ صَفًّا كَأَنَّهُم بُنْیَانٌ مَّرْصُوصٌ]

“Surely Allah loves those who fight in His cause in ˹solid˺ ranks as if they were one concrete structure.” [Quran 61:4]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

16 Rabi’ II 1445 – Tuesday, 31st October 2023

No: Afg. 1445 / 05

(Translated)