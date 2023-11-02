O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies, “Is there not among you a man of reason?”[Hud:78]

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies,

[أَلَيْسَ مِنْكُمْ رَجُلٌ رَشِيد]

“Is there not among you a man of reason?”[Hud:78]

It has been nearly a month since the savage aggression of the Jewish occupiers on Gaza, including the West Bank, and Lebanon. They have killed people, elderly, women and children, and have destroyed the trees and stones in acts exceeding all crimes and beyond any form of aggression! Yet the rulers remain silent, and when they do speak, it is only to count the number of martyrs, wounded, and destroyed places.

[صُمٌّ بُكْمٌ عُمْيٌ فَهُمْ لَا يَعْقِلُونَ]

“deaf, dumb and blind, so they do not understand.” [Al-Baqara:171].

These rulers will be destroyed in their behavior, which comes as no surprise. They are at the disposal of the colonialist Kufr (disbelieving) nations. They say what they are told to say and do what is required. They accept inaction and sanctify the borders, proclaiming that their national security is a red line not to be crossed. They forget or conveniently ignore that the lands of the Muslims are one, whether they are in the farthest corners of the earth or closer. What then when they are breathing its air and looking at its skies, like in Gaza and similar places?

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

Does the blood of your brothers and sisters being shed in Gaza Hashem not affect you? Do the cries of children, the appeals of women, and the pleas of the elders not move you to give nusrah (support) to them?

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help,” [Al-Anfal:72]. Do the verses of the Almighty and Powerful Allah not move you to stand like true men against the Jewish entity?

[قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللَّهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُّؤْمِنِينَ]

“Fight them; Allah will punish them by your hands and will disgrace them and give you victory over them and satisfy the breasts of a believing people” [At-Tawba:14]. Do you not long for one of the two best outcomes – either glory in this world or victory and success in the Hereafter, and the pleasure of Allah is greater?! Should your voices not echo the words of Allah (swt):

[قُلْ هَلْ تَرَبَّصُونَ بِنَا إِلَّا إِحْدَى الْحُسْنَيَيْنِ وَنَحْنُ نَتَرَبَّصُ بِكُمْ أَنْ يُصِيبَكُمُ اللهُ بِعَذَابٍ مِنْ عِنْدِهِ أَوْ بِأَيْدِينَا فَتَرَبَّصُوا إِنَّا مَعَكُمْ مُتَرَبِّصُونَ]

“Say, “Do you await for us except one of the two best things while we await for you that Allah will afflict you with punishment from Himself or at our hands? So wait; indeed we, along with you, are waiting.”” [At-Tawba:52]?!

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

Is obedience to Allah better, or is obedience to your rulers who fight against Allah and His Messenger and ally with the enemies of Allah and His Messenger better?! Obedience to Allah is better, and He is the One who says,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا هَلْ أَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَى تِجَارَةٍ تُنْجِيكُمْ مِنْ عَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ * تُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللهِ وَرَسُولِهِ وَتُجَاهِدُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ بِأَمْوَالِكُمْ وَأَنْفُسِكُمْ ذَلِكُمْ خَيْرٌ لَكُمْ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ * يَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوبَكُمْ وَيُدْخِلْكُمْ جَنَّات تَجْرِي مِنْ تَحْتِهَا الْأَنْهَارُ وَمَسَاكِنَ طَيِّبَةً فِي جَنَّاتِ عَدْنٍ ذَلِكَ الْفَوْزُالْعَظِيمُ * وَأُخْرَى تُحِبُّونَهَا نَصْرٌ مِنَ اللهِ وَفَتْحٌ قَرِيبٌ وَبَشِّرِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ]

“O you who have believed, shall I guide you to a transaction that will save you from a painful punishment? * [It is that] you believe in Allah and His Messenger and strive in the cause of Allah with your wealth and your lives. That is best for you, if you should know. * He will forgive for you your sins and admit you to gardens beneath which rivers flow and pleasant dwellings in gardens of perpetual residence. That is the great attainment. * And [you will obtain] another [favor] that you love – victory from Allah and an imminent conquest; and give good tidings to the believers.” [As-Saff:10-13].

Is obedience to Allah is better, or is obedience to your rulers who make their national security disavowed of Gaza and its people, while it is a stone’s throw away from them, or even less than that?!

These rulers who ally with the colonialist kuffar, whose sole concern is to maintain their crooked thrones, they will not benefit you in this world or the Akhirah if you follow them. Your justification for obeying them will be refuted on Yawm Al-Qiyamah (Day of Resurrection).

[إِذْ تَبَرَّأَ الَّذِينَ اتُّبِعُوا مِنَ الَّذِينَ اتَّبَعُوا وَرَأَوُا الْعَذَابَ وَتَقَطَّعَتْ بِهِمُ الْأَسْبَابُ * وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ اتَّبَعُوا لَوْ أَنَّ لَنَا كَرَّةً فَنَتَبَرَّأَ مِنْهُمْ كَمَا تَبَرَّءُوا مِنَّا كَذَلِكَ يُرِيهِمُ اللهُ أَعْمَالَهُمْ حَسَرَاتٍ عَلَيْهِمْ وَمَا هُمْ بِخَارِجِينَ مِنَ النَّارِ]

“[And they should consider that] when those who have been followed disassociate themselves from those who followed [them], and they [all] see the punishment, and cut off from them are the ties [of relationship], * Those who followed will say, “If only we had another turn [at worldly life] so we could disassociate ourselves from them as they have disassociated themselves from us.” Thus will Allah show them their deeds as regrets upon them. And they are never to emerge from the Fire.” [Al-Baqara:166-167].

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

The Jewish entity are not people of war or fighting. They are cowards and have been subjected to humiliation and destitution. You witness young believers from your own ranks with weapons incomparable to those of the Jews, and yet they strike them with force. They [Jews] flee from them, resort to planes to protect them.

[لَنْ يَضُرُّوكُمْ إِلَّا أَذًى وَإِنْ يُقَاتِلُوكُمْ يُوَلُّوكُمُ الْأَدْبَارَ ثُمَّ لَا يُنْصَرُونَ * ضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ الذِّلَّةُ أَيْنَ مَا ثُقِفُوا إِلَّا بِحَبْلٍ مِنَ اللهِ وَحَبْلٍ مِنَ النَّاسِ وَبَاءُوا بِغَضَبٍ مِنَ اللهِ وَضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ الْمَسْكَنَةُ ذَلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَانُوا يَكْفُرُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللهِ وَيَقْتُلُونَ الْأَنْبِيَاءَ بِغَيْرِ حَقٍّ ذَلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوْا وَكَانُوا يَعْتَدُونَ]

“They will not harm you except for [some] annoyance. And if they fight you, they will show you their backs; then they will not be aided. * They have been put under humiliation [by Allah] wherever they are overtaken, except for a covenant from Allah and a rope from the Muslims. And they have drawn upon themselves anger from Allah and have been put under destitution. That is because they disbelieved in the verses of Allah and killed the prophets without right. That is because they disobeyed and [habitually] transgressed.” [Aal-i-Imran:111-112].

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

Remember the Ayat of Allah (SWT), remember the Ahadeeth of the Messenger of Allah (SAW), remember the heroism of the Companions of the Messenger of Allah, remember the sacrifices of your ancestors, remember ‘Wa Mo’tasemah.’ Remember, ‘The reply is what you see, not what you hear.’ Remember Hattin and the liberation of Al-Quds from the Crusaders. Remember Ain Jalut and the elimination of the Tatars. Remember Muhammad al-Fatih and the conquest of Constantinople. Remember the greatness of Islam and the benevolence of the Muslim Ummah.

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

March towards a victory from Allah, a near opening, and give glad tidings to the believers. Head to support (nusrah) Gaza and its people. If the rulers stand in your way, cast them to the ground. March to support your brothers and be as Allah has commanded you

[وَلَا تَهِنُوا فِي ابْتِغَاءِ الْقَوْمِ إِنْ تَكُونُوا تَأْلَمُونَ فَإِنَّهُمْ يَأْلَمُونَ كَمَا تَأْلَمُونَ وَتَرْجُونَ مِنَ اللهِ مَا لَا يَرْجُونَ وَكَانَ اللهُ عَلِيماً حَكِيماً]

“And do not weaken in pursuit of the enemy. If you should be suffering – so are they suffering as you are suffering, but you expect from Allah that which they expect not. And Allah is ever Knowing and Wise.” [An-Nisa:104].

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

You certainly know that Palestine is a blessed land, an Islamic land where the Jews have no right to authority, and a two-state solution has no place there. Just as it was opened by Al-Farooq, preserved by the Khulafaa Rashideen (rightly guided Caliphs), liberated by Salah al-Din, and protected by Abdul Hamid II from the Jews, it will return through the efforts of the sincere soldiers of Allah who fulfil the hadith of the Messenger of Allah (saw):

«لَتُقَاتِلُنَّ الْيَهُودَ فَلَتَقْتُلُنَّهُمْ…»

“You will fight against the Jews and you will kill them …” [Extracted by Muslim on the authority of Ibn Omar].

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies:

Is there not among you a man of reason who can guide you to support Allah and His Messenger? Is there not among you a man of reason who can lead you to

[نَصْرٌ مِنَ اللهِ وَفَتْحٌ قَرِيبٌ]

“victory from Allah and an imminent conquest;” [As-Saf:13].

Come to the call of the Ummah as it calls you. Come to the nusrah (material support) to the Blessed Land as it seeks your help (nusrah).

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ * وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا فَتَعْسًا لَهُمْ وَأَضَلَّ أَعْمَالَهُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet. (7) But those who disbelieve – for them is misery, and He will waste their deeds.” [Muhammad:7-8].