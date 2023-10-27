A Call from the Women of the Muslim Ummah to the Muslim Armies to Liberate Palestine

Delivered outside the Egyptian Embassy in London at the Demonstration

Organised by Hizb ut Tahrir / Britain on 21st October 2023

by Dr. Nazreen Nawaz

Director of the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

This is a message to our sincere brothers in the armies of the Muslim lands from the women of this noble Muslim Ummah…

Your Ummah in Gaza is facing a genocide – a bloodbath that is beyond imagination. Massacre after massacre of men, women, children, babies. Entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble by ‘Israeli’ airstrikes. 6000 bombs weighing 4000 tonnes were dropped on the strip in just 6 days – almost matching what the Americans dropped on Afghanistan in a year. A Palestinian child has been killed every 15 minutes since October 7th by these murderous ‘Zionist’ forces. It has reached a state where Palestinian children are writing their names on their hands so that their families can identify them in the likely event that they are killed in airstrikes. And as if this was not enough – for this blood-thirsty occupation – your brothers and sisters face dying from starvation, dehydration and disease as the ‘Zionists’ weaponise food, water and medicine – implementing a brutal, medieval siege upon the people. Meanwhile, the butchering, mass arrests and terrorisation of Muslims in the West Bank continues.

O sincere sons of the Muslim armies! The land of Al-Aqsa is bleeding! Your brothers, sisters and children of the Blessed Land of Palestine are bleeding! They are crying out for you to liberate them! So when will you respond?!!

How much more of this slaughter and terrorisation of your Ummah can you bear to witness without coming to their defence, when you know that you have the material power to put an end to their living nightmare?

Do the images of the charred bodies of babies pulled from rubble and mothers cradling their bloodied, lifeless children in their arms – murdered by this terrorist occupation – not tear your heart apart?

Do the blood-curdling screams of terrified women and children in their homes as ‘Israeli’ missiles strike their neighbourhood not echo in your ears?

Do the scenes of criminal ‘Zionist’ forces defiling Al Aqsa, and Jewish settlers dancing on the graves of the Muslim Mujahideen and Sahaba in Bab al-Rahma Cemetery not boil your blood?

Does the sight of your Muslim sisters being beaten, pushed to the ground and kicked by Jewish soldiers, and Palestinian children abused by Jewish forces, and gunned down in the streets – not inflame the desire within you to come to their aid?

Where is your sense of honour? Your sense of chivalry?

How long will you stand silent while your Ummah bleeds? You know that the blood of this Ummah is not cheap. The Prophet (saw) said: » «لَقَتْلُ مُؤْمِنٍ أَعْظَمُ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ مِنْ زَوَالِ الدُّنْيَا “In the Sight of Allah, killing a believer is worse than the destruction of the entire world.” So, what is it that you are waiting for?

Do you expect the defenseless men and women of Palestine to stand against an army, facing its bullets and bombs alone, and to fulfil the Islamic duty that Allah has placed upon your necks of defending and liberating your Ummah from their oppressors, when it is you who have the tanks, planes, munition to eradicate this cancerous occupation for good? Does Allah (swt) not say: ﴿وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ﴾“And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help.” [Al-Anfaal 8:72]?

What will you say when Allah (swt) asks you – Why you stood still while your Ummah bled, while your sisters were dishonoured and the land of Al Aqsa was defiled?

You have seen your Palestinian sisters and their children facing armed ‘Zionist’ soldiers in Al Quds and elsewhere, armed with nothing but their belief in Allah, the strength of their Iman, the might of their courage, standing tall in the face of their oppressors, refusing to cower, fearing none but Allah and speaking out against this murderous ‘Israeli’ entity. Is it not therefore for you to match their courage, their determination to rid themselves of this brutal occupation and come to their aid?

O sincere sons of the Muslim armies! Your Palestinian brothers and sisters have not only been abandoned by all the governments of the world, including the traitorous regimes of the Muslim lands – but many of these governments have aided and abetted the crimes of this occupation against your Ummah. These western so-called superpowers have given the ‘Zionist’ entity the green light to commit mass slaughter. They will go down in history as state-sponsors of this genocide in Gaza. They, alongside the UN can never ever be trusted to protect the Muslims from their oppressors – whether in Palestine, Kashmir, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar or anywhere else! They have demonstrated repeatedly that they care nothing for the sanctity of Muslim life!

Meanwhile, the regimes and rulers of the Muslim lands under which you serve have acted as the true iron dome frontline defence for the ‘Israeli’ entity. They have normalised relations with this criminal ‘Zionist’ entity, protected and supported it, having forsaken your Ummah and your Deen? The Egyptian regime waits for the go ahead, the greenlight from the occupiers to open its own borders and allow humanitarian aid to your desperate brothers and sisters. Erdogan and the Turkish regime has strengthened the hand of this murderous occupation by serving as one of its top trading partners. The Tunisian regime has even arrested those calling for the Tunisian people and their army to support their Ummah in Palestine. Shame on these rulers! Shame on these regimes!

They have used you to prop up their thrones or to fight wars against your Muslim brothers in Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq and elsewhere on behalf of the interests of their western masters – while chaining you to your barracks while your Ummah bleeds.

O sincere sons of the Muslim armies! The time has come for you to stand with your Ummah and against its enemies! The time has come to stand against these traitorous regimes who have brought dishonour to your name! The time has come to take your rightful place as the defenders of the Muslims and your Deen!

The women of this noble Muslim Ummah call you rise, rise and overthrow the thrones of these cowardly rulers, discard these false colonial-imposed borders between our lands used to divide us, and march to Al Quds and march to Al Quds. Remove these rulers who have brought nothing but despair and humiliation to this Ummah and kept you from fulfilling your true role as defenders of the Muslims. Break the shackles of their oppressive rule and replace them with the true Islamic leadership and System of Allah (swt) – the Khilafah based upon the method of the Prophethood that will mobilise you to liberate your Ummah and every inch of occupied Muslim land!

O sincere sons of the Muslim armies! You are the inheritors of the great Muslim commanders of the past – Khalid bin Walid (ra), Salahuddin Ayyubi, Muhammad ibn Qasim and Muhammad al-Fatih (rh). Do you not wish to follow their legacy of achieving glorious victories for this Ummah once again and return her to a position of prestige? Do you not want to gain the immense honour in this world, and glorious rewards in the Hereafter for being the ones who liberated Al-Aqsa, and the land of Al-Isra wal Miraj of your beloved Prophet (saw)? Take inspiration from the words of these true Muslim leaders and commanders, like Salahuddin Ayyubi, who during the war against the crusaders to liberate Palestine, was warned – if you advance towards Jerusalem, you may lose your one eye. Salahuddin replied: “I swear to Allah, I will advance towards Jerusalem if I will have to enter Jerusalem blind!” And when he was asked – you are a Sultan over Egypt, Syria and other lands, and yet we don’t see you smile. He replied, “How can I smile when Bait al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) is in the hands of the Crusaders?”

O sincere sons of the Muslim armies, your Ummah longs for the day when we hear your chants of Allahu Akbar as you enter Al-Quds having liberated it and the whole of Palestine from this evil occupation. We long for the day when we see you raise the flag of La-ilaha-illallah once again over the city, making it the capital of the second Khilafah Rashidah biithnillah.

Your sisters in Palestine long for the day when you will return their honour, and when you will carry their children on your shoulders to the calls of Takbir as you enter Al-Aqsa and do Sujud to Allah for the glorious victory that He has granted you.

You hold the hopes of this Ummah in your hands, so become our heroes by moving now to the defence of your brothers and sisters and giving your Nussrah, material support for the establishment of the Khilafah that will return the honour to your name by mobilising you to liberate all oppressed Muslims across the world. Do not delay! The time to act is NOW!

Allah (swt) says:

﴿وَمَا لَكُمۡ لَا تُقَـٰتِلُونَ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَٱلۡمُسۡتَضۡعَفِينَ مِنَ ٱلرِّجَالِ وَٱلنِّسَآءِ وَٱلۡوِلۡدَٲنِ ٱلَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَآ أَخۡرِجۡنَا مِنۡ هَـٰذِهِ ٱلۡقَرۡيَةِ ٱلظَّالِمِ أَهۡلُهَا وَٱجۡعَل لَّنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ وَلِيًّ۬ا وَٱجۡعَل لَّنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ نَصِيرًا﴾

“And what reason have you not to fight in the way of Allah and for the oppressed among men and women and children who say: Our Lord! Take us forth from the town whereof the people are oppressors and grant us from You a protector and grant us from You a helper” [An-Nisa: 75]

Subhaana Rabbika Rabbil’izzati ‘Ammaa Yasifoon. Wasalaamul ‘Alal Mursaleen. Walhamdu Lillaahi Rabbil ‘Aalameen