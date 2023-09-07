The Special Services Group (SSG) Impatiently Awaits Orders for the Liberation of Kashmir

The officers and soldiers of the Special Services Group (SSG) are amongst the best elite troops in the world. Their reputation is established, both in international competitions, and on battlefields. They instill fear in the hearts of the enemies of Islam.

The SSG warriors train hard. They fight to win. They do what it takes. They think out-of-the-box, on their feet. However, what gives them the edge over any enemy, is their desire for martyrdom.

They know thousands of pure Muslim women have been abducted in Kashmir. They know innocent children are being blinded by pellets. They know honorable men are being tortured and humiliated.

Indeed, Iman is the greatest weapon on the battlefield. That Iman is not limited to our SSG. It is in the hearts of all our officers and soldiers. They yearn to strive for victory and martyrdom

However, who will give them the order to march for Jihad in the Way of Allah ﷻ?

Chained to the Western world order, Democracy will never issue such an order. No variant of democracy ever will. Man-made systems do not fulfill the orders of Allah ﷻ, they disobey them.

It’s only the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood which will obey the orders of Allah ﷻ. It is the Khaleefah himself who will lead our troops to victory in Occupied Kashmir.

Obey Allah ﷻ above all else. Establish Khilafah. Liberate Kashmir.

Allah ﷻ said, “If Allah (swt) helps you none shall prevail over you. If He forsakes you then who can help you? It is in Allah ﷻ that the believers should put their trust.” (TMQ Surah Aali-Imran 3:160).

#Time4Khilafah

Wednesday, 21 Safar-ul Khair 1445 AH – 06 September 2023 CE