The Rulers Cannot Forbid the Order of Allah (swt) to Liberate Palestine by Our Armed Forces

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan undertook protests demanding the immediate mobilization of the Pakistan Army in support of Palestine. Indeed, as Palestine is attacked, the Ummah as a whole is turning to its military, just as an ailing father turns to his most capable son, in his time of need. As for Pakistan’s leadership, all that it has left are invalid excuses.

1. The excuse that we must await the order of the rulers is invalid. There is no need to wait. Liberating occupied lands is an order from Allah (swt), for implementation, now. The resistance of the Muslims of Palestine, although heroic and great, will not remove the Jewish entity. It is upon our officers to help and support them, in obedience the order of Allah (swt),

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“And if they seek help of you for the Deen, then you must help.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 9: 72].

2. The excuse that the rulers can forbid the order of Allah (swt) is invalid. It is obvious that the rulers are making efforts, and spinning narratives, to prevent our officers from liberating Palestine. The rulers want our troops to support the rulers against the Muslims. However, if the military officers obey the rulers, they anger Allah (swt). If the officers disobey the rulers, and obey Allah (swt), they succeed in Dunya and Aakhira. The Prophet (saw) said, «لَا طَاعَةَ لِمَخْلُوقٍ فِي مَعْصِيَةِ اللهِ» “No obedience for a creation in the disobedience of Allah.” (Reported by Ahmad and Tabarani).

3. The excuse that only the rulers alone will be punished is invalid. The army of Firawn earned the same punishment as Firawn. The order to liberate occupied lands is for all officers, not just the leadership. If the leadership does not comply with the order of Allah (swt), it must be removed and replaced. So, let not any officer forget, or make himself forget, Allah’s (swt) saying,

[وَقَالُوا رَبَّنَا إِنَّا أَطَعْنَا سَادَتَنَا وَكُبَرَاءَنَا فَأَضَلُّونَا السَّبِيلَا]

“And they will say, “Our Lord, indeed we obeyed our masters and our dignitaries, and they led us astray from the [right] way”.” [TMQ Surah Al-Ahzab: 67].

O Sons of Salahudin in the Armed Forces of Pakistan! The Ummah is passing through a historical transformation, so stand with it. It is time to replace sin and neglect, with repentance, obedience and striving in Jihad in the Way of Allah (swt). Put your hands with the hands of Hizb ut Tahrir, under its Ameer, Sheikh Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah and advance. Advance to make Takbeers of victory in the courtyards of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. Allah (swt) said,

[سُبْحَانَ الَّذِي أَسْرَى بِعَبْدِهِ لَيْلاً مِنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَى الَّذِي بَارَكْنَا حوله]

“Exalted is He who took His Servant by night from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings We have blessed” [TMQ Surah Al-Isra 17:1].

