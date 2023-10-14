Demonstrations and Processions organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh demanding the Protection of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Muslims of Palestine

“O Muslims! If the Muslim Armies march to establish the Khilafah the Protection from Desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Eradication of the Illegitimate Jewish Entity will be Inevitable”

Today, on Friday (13/10/2023), Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh organized protest demonstrations and processions after Jumma in various mosques in Dhaka and Chittagong against the continued desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the massacre of the people of Palestine by the occupying Jewish forces with the direct support and assistance of the Western Kafir powers, especially America and Britain, and the silence and neglect of the Muslim agent rulers.

The speakers in the protests said: In the context of recent continued desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and incessant violence by the illegal occupiers, a few brave Mujahideen of Gaza strip launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the illegal Jewish entity on October 7, 2023. This unprecedented attack through land-air-sea has shattered the age-old myth of the ‘invincible’ defense system and ‘strongest’ intelligence power of this illegal state and proven that the existence of this illegal state just only due to the betrayal and treachery of the rulers of the Muslim lands. Allah (swt) says,

[لَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ جَمِيعًا إِلَّا فِي قُرًى مُحَصَّنَةٍ أَوْ مِنْ وَرَاءِ جُدُرٍ بَأْسُهُمْ بَيْنَهُمْ شَدِيدٌ تَحْسَبُهُمْ جَمِيعًا وَقُلُوبُهُمْ شَتَّى ذَلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَوْمٌ لَا يَعْقِلُونَ]

“Even united, they (Jews) would not dare fight against you except from within fortified strongholds or from behind walls. Their malice for each other is intense: you think they are united, yet their hearts are divided. That is because they are a people with no real understanding” [Surah Al-Hashr: 14].

The speakers called upon the Muslims by saying: The bravery of a few Muslim Mujahideen of the Blessed Land of Masrah (isra’ and mi’raj) in Palestine has shaken the so-called powerful illegal entity of ‘Israel’ and exposed the fragility of the illegal coward entity. They have shown to the world that eradicating ‘Israel’ from the map is very much possible and simply a matter of political will of the Muslim rulers. They have inspired the shared vision that if such a small group of impoverished Muslims could overwhelm one of the most ‘impressive armed forces’ of the world, then if the powerful armies of all the Muslims lands advances the Eradication of the illegitimate Jewish entity and the Liberation of Palestine are inevitable. But the main obstacles in this path are the agent rulers of the West in the Muslim lands, including Bangladesh, who are in the process of normalizing relations with the Jewish entity. Therefore, your duty in the struggle for the liberation of al-Aqsa is to call upon the sincere military officers who from your family members, relatives and friends to immediately remove the current ruling regime and give nusrah (material support) to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, that will send military forces in the expedition to liberate Jerusalem (Al- Quds).

Finally, the speakers called upon the sincere officers of the Bangladesh military by saying: The time has come for you to come out of deep slumber. When your courageous brothers have dealt a severe blow to the Zionist occupiers without any sophisticated weaponries, what is your excuse for not marching towards Palestine? The brave sons of the Ummah have waged Jihad and abandoned the world and its pleasure for the sake of Allah are in dire need of your support now, and Allah (swt) commands you to support them,

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“But if they ask you for help in respect of the deen, it is your duty to help them” [Surah Al-Anfal, 8:72].

You have the material power to trample the betraying rulers who are the main obstacle on the way to annihilate the occupation of the Blessed Land. These treacherous rulers will call for ceasefire and de-escalation of the conflict just only to prolong this occupation. But the only solution to end this perpetual occupation is to break the false borders and remove its rulers, unite with the Muslim armies, and march towards the Blessed Land of Masrah of RasulAllah (saw) as one single Khilafah.

Allah (swt) says:

[وَمَا لَكُمْ لاَ تُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنْ الرِّجَالِ وَالنِّسَاءِ وَالْوِلْدَانِ الَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَا أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هَذِهِ الْقَرْيَةِ الظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا وَاجْعَل لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ وَلِيًّا وَاجْعَل لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ نَصِيرًا]

“And what is it with you? You do not fight in the cause of Allah and for oppressed men, women, and children who cry out – Our Lord! Deliver us from this land of oppressors! Appoint for us a saviour; appoint for us a helper—all by Your grace.” [Surah An-Nisa: 75]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

28 Rabi’ I 1445 – Friday, 13th October 2023

No: 09 / 1445