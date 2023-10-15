Transform Al-Aqsa Flood into the Ummah Flood!

Despite all the hardships and tragedies that have been afflicted, and still continue, this Ummah, its goodness remains hidden within it. No matter how high the ashes pile, its ember fiercely burns with a fire that consumes its enemies and those who support them. When it upsurges, the winds of its will clear away years of ashes. It is but a moment, in which the Ummah responds to the call of their Master, and He showers upon it the glad tidings of Nasr (victory).

[يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ]

“He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful” [Ar-Rum:5]. Perhaps what happened on Saturday, the 7th of October 2023, in Palestine, especially in the proud Gaza, is a clear indication of the inherent goodness and potential of this Ummah. It only needs to be set on the right path.

We, as one nation, are as our Lord Almighty said,

[وَإِنَّ هَٰذِهِ أُمَّتُكُمْ أُمَّةً وَاحِدَةً وَأَنَا رَبُّكُمْ فَاتَّقُونِ]

“And indeed this, your religion, is one religion, and I am your Lord, so fear Me.” [Al-Mu’minun:52].

Our positions should be built upon the fact that we belong to this one Ummah. This is particularly relevant in Lebanon, which has embracedeven today, those who have taken up arms are from Lebanese, Palestinian and Islamic organizations. These organizations have consistently declared that their compass and direction are directed towards fighting the Jews in Palestine, and they raise the slogans of liberating Al-Aqsa. They have stated that they are ready to pull the trigger, awaiting the right moment. What better moment is there than this one?

A group of mujahideen in the dignified Gaza, standing defiantly, opened the door for you, mocking the Jews to the extent that the Jews themselves admitted it to be one of their significant losses. And the sound and image of this entity’s weakness and fraility appeared in in the face of a determined and faithful group of fighters, despite the entity’s heavy weaponry, advanced technology, and the support of major powers!

The excuse of leaving the duty solely to the people of Palestine is an excuse for inaction. The excuse of waiting for the nations to unite against us is lock, stock and barrel. It is an excuse for not taking decisive steps now, not in the future.

The Ummah today is motivated. If it sees good in you, it will not only advance with you but will also move ahead of you. The willingness for sacrifice and jihad among the people is just as it is among their brethren in Palestine. So do not stifle their hope, feelings, and enthusiasm. Do not be sluggish in your response and action at this opportune time!

The Islamic Ummah, like the people of Palestine, know that the costs can be high, but they read the words of their Lord Subhanahu:

[وَلَا تَهِنُوا فِي ابْتِغَاءِ الْقَوْمِ إِن تَكُونُوا تَأْلَمُونَ فَإِنَّهُمْ يَأْلَمُونَ كَمَا تَأْلَمُونَ وَتَرْجُونَ مِنَ اللَّهِ مَا لَا يَرْجُونَ وَكَانَ اللَّهُ عَلِيمًا حَكِيمًا]

“And do not weaken in pursuit of the enemy. If you should be suffering – so are they suffering as you are suffering, but you expect from Allah that which they expect not. And Allah is ever Knowing and Wise.” [An-Nisaa:104].

They read this and find solace in their hearts, and their souls are comforted through sacrifice.

O Lebanese, Palestinian and Islamic Armed Organizations in Lebanon:

If this is not the time for your weapons, then when is it? What nobler act are you saving your weapons for? We say to you: If you move today, disregarding regional and international decisions that have constrained you for years and continue to do so until this moment, the Ummah will support you and stand by your side. At that point, neither the Jewish entity, even if it reaches a decision, nor any supporting countries will dare take any action against the Ummah’s movement.

But we say even more to you: If you take action, you may well motivate your brothers in the armies to take bigger steps. You have seen how people and the military are boiling in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Afghanistan, and all other Muslim countries, so ignite their spark.

[وَلَا تَهِنُوا فِي ابْتِغَاءِ الْقَوْمِ]

“And do not weaken in pursuit of the enemy” [An-Nisaa: 104].

And any failure that occurs at this time may lead us to say: There is something behind your delay, and there is something beyond a lump! So reverse the equation and show your Ummah the goodness. It is with you, and it’s just a bold step you can take. Watch how the occupying entity will collapse and how its supporters will crumble when they realize that Al-Aqsa Flood has turned into the Ummah’s Flood.

[ادْخُلُوا عَلَيْهِمُ الْبَابَ فَإِذَا دَخَلْتُمُوهُ فَإِنَّكُمْ غَالِبُونَ وَعَلَى اللَّهِ فَتَوَكَّلُوا إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ]

“Enter upon them through the gate, for when you have entered it, you will be predominant. And upon Allah rely, if you should be believers.” [Al-Ma’ida:23]