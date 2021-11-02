The People of Power Must Rid Us of Rulers who Open our Airspace for the Defeated United States, to Spy on Us and Attack Afghanistan

According to the American CNN, the Biden administration told Congress that there is going to be a formal agreement with Pakistan, under which the United States would use Pakistan’s airspace for intelligence and military operations in Afghanistan. The Foreign Office’s “denial” of this report is tantamount to confirming the report. The United States recently carried out two drone strikes, martyring more than a dozen, using an air corridor through Pakistan’s airspace, which the American pilots call “The Boulevard.” After the humiliating defeat of the US in Afghanistan, how can Pakistan’s military and political leadership make Pakistan’s airspace a public highway for US drones and warplanes, through which they bomb our Afghan brothers, put military pressure on the Taliban government in Afghanistan and spy on our nuclear asserts in Baluchistan?! Pakistan’s rulers effectively allow Biden back through the back door, after he left through the front door, through providing over-the-horizon capabilities. Moreover, adamant upon flagrant disobedience of the commands of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw), these traitorous rulers are begging Biden to “fix” relations with India, deferring to the United States, in order that it can achieve its regional objective to raise Modi as the regional hegemon.

O Muslims of Pakistan! Our chaotic situation is not because we are militarily weak. We drove Soviet Russia out of the Muslim World previously and now we are forcing the United States into withdrawal. The reason for our weakness is not our economic weakness either. The Muslim regions are rich in economic resources, including Afghanistan, which has been described by the Americans as the “Saudi Arabia of Lithium.” The reason for our weakness is the pro-American political and military leadership that seeks to turn America’s defeat into victory, neglects the protection of Muslim sanctities, prevents the liberation of occupied Muslim Lands and remains loyal to the Western-built international world order, which is designed to prevent the return of Islam to power and authority.

O Muslim Officers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan! Under the current international order, betrayal of Muslims will increase, day by day. Our rulers will continue to make excuses to protect the interests of the West in the name of FATF lists, IMF terms and UN resolutions. Uproot this international order, otherwise these traitorous rulers will continue to sacrifice our strategic interests, in the name of securing illusionary economic interests. Allah (swt) has granted you a golden opportunity to break the shackles of the international order by re-establishing the Khilafah, unifying Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia as one state. The ailing United States is not in a position to stand in front of you. Rid us of these pro-American rulers by providing Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Allah (swt) said,

[قُلِ اللَّهُمَّ مَالِكَ الْمُلْكِ تُؤْتِي الْمُلْكَ مَنْ تَشَاءُ وَتَنْزِعُ الْمُلْكَ مِمَّنْ تَشَاءُ وَتُعِزُّ مَنْ تَشَاءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَنْ تَشَاءُ بِيَدِكَ الْخَيْرُ إِنَّكَ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“Say: ‘O Allah, Lord of all dominion! You give dominion to whom You will, and take away dominion from whom You will, and You exalt whom You will, and abase whom You will. In Your Hand is all good. Surely You are All-Powerful.’” [TMQ Surah Ale-Imran 3:26].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

23 Rabi’ I 1443 – Saturday, 30th October 2021

No: 19 / 1443