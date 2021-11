[Ummah’s Affairs Program]

A Special Memorandum sent from Hizb ut Tahrir and its Delegation to several Taliban leaders in early September 2021.

Guests on the Program:

Dr. Muhammad Malkawi/ Jordan

Ustaad Muslim Baghlani / Afghanistan

Ustaad Adnan Khan/ Britain

Saturday, 23 Rabi’ al-awwal 1443 AH – 30 October 2021 CE