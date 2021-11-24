The Outcomes of the Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System“Add Fuel to the Fire”

On Sunday, 14/11/2021, the government has referred the 2021 draft amendments to the Jordanian Constitution, the draft election law and the law of political parties to the Lower House, to complete the constitutional measures for approval. These legislations are the product of the Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System formed by a Royal decree and a Royal assurance of their outcomes.

The recommendations of this committee have been met with discontent, multiple divergent opinions, and widespread controversy among the people. The results of a survey conducted by the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan on the Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System showed that only 31% are optimistic about its outcomes, i.e. 69% of the Jordanians do not expect anything new from its outputs.

The Royal Commission came out in one of its recommendations to emphasize the need to strengthen the collective national identity and said that it is the identity which “integrates everyone and is one of the basic conditions for building the national democratic model”, which had received diverse and multiple opinions and accusations in terms of indigenous citizenship and abandoning the right of return, which is the argument, diversion and distraction of local public opinion, the regime in Jordan wanted in the midst of its quest for the perpetuation of its survival and the implementation of the colonial projects in the area by a parrot-fashion repeating the two state solution. This is while US forces are deployed across the country and different cooperation projects with the Jewish entity are growing including buying water and gas and consecutive agreements that entrench enabling this entity.

If this is the case, which is indisputable among the people of Jordan, that this regime has not existed since the Jordanian entity was established by the Sykes-Picot Agreement, except for these tasks to enable Jews and the Kafir British and American colonists in Jordan and its people and loot its resources and to consecrate its capabilities in service for the enemies of the Ummah, so that the residents of Jordan have reached serious levels of poverty, misery, humiliation and thirst, and the actual occupation of their country, under the titles of investment, alliance, partnership with the colonists, war on ‘terrorism’ and the debt of the IMF; if the case is so, then why the distraction and the controversy over the outputs of committees the least that can be said about them is that they “add fuel to the fire”, for the purpose of distracting the Ummah from its great project and its unification under its Islamic State and the application of Allah’s law in which the glory, dignity and the real elimination of the Jewish entity, and expelling the Western colonist and the utilization of its own wealth which Allah bestowed upon it.

O the dignified Ummah, O the People in Jordan:

The most special of our characteristics is that we are part of the deeply-rooted and noble Islamic Ummah, which has an honorable legacy and historical extension that dominated the world for more than a thousand years. Thus, our history cannot be curtailed into a made-up centenary and a confined entity with borders, flag, anthem and a regime created by a colonialist resolution to conspire against the Ummah. Rather, our history dates back to the Islamic conquest of our country which preserved it and its Muslim people and others, against the enemies by jihad, justice and mercy. And our belonging is to the first Islamic State that was established by Muhammad (saw) in Madinah, and our allegiance is to Allah Almighty Alone, and we have no protector but Him.

The false entities that have been established on the ruins of the Islamic Caliphate, their regimes seek to create artificial identities that has no relation to the Ummah’s Islamic allegiance nor to its creedal affiliation and try to promote these fictitious terms in their countries as a patriotic bond that the societies of these entities are proud of, even though they live in a tangible reality that has only led them to the bottom, in terms of living, dignity and dependency on regimes that stand between them and their aspiration to be liberated from their oppression, persecution and subordination to those behind them from colonial countries.

Islam has abolished all ethnical, tribal, patriotic and national bonds as bonds of Asabiyyah and it has deeply smelted all the people living within the Islamic State in the crucible of the Islamic Aqeedah. It has firmly established its Islamic identity by adhering to disciplined Islamic concepts that unify the allegiance and affiliation of the distinguished Islamic society, such as the believe in Allah and His Messenger and Jihad in His way. Allah (swt) says:

(قُلْ إِن كَانَ آبَاؤُكُمْ وَأَبْنَاؤُكُمْ وَإِخْوَانُكُمْ وَأَزْوَاجُكُمْ وَعَشِيرَتُكُمْ وَأَمْوَالٌ اقْتَرَفْتُمُوهَا وَتِجَارَةٌ تَخْشَوْنَ كَسَادَهَا وَمَسَاكِنُ تَرْضَوْنَهَا أَحَبَّ إِلَيْكُم مِّنَ اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ وَجِهَادٍ فِي سَبِيلِهِ فَتَرَبَّصُوا حَتَّىٰ يَأْتِيَ اللَّهُ بِأَمْرِهِ وَاللَّهُ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الْفَاسِقِينَ)

“Say, [O Muhammad], “If your fathers, your sons, your brothers, your wives, your relatives, wealth which you have obtained, commerce wherein you fear decline, and dwellings with which you are pleased are more beloved to you than Allah and His Messenger and jihad in His cause, then wait until Allah executes His command. And Allah does not guide the defiantly disobedient people.” [At-Tawba: 24].

Islam is the only ideology that constitutes identity, loyalty and belonging to the Islamic Aqeedah, and it is the only one suitable for binding the Ummah, uniting it and restoring its dignity and honor. And this identity is not properly and completely formed without the existence of the Islamic State, the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood.

Belonging to this great Deen is a blessing from Allah that cannot be equaled by any blessing, and a responsibility that requires working for this religion to which we belong, and working with workers to put it in the position it should have, a state and a Khilafah Rashidah.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

11 Rabi’ II 1443 – Tuesday, 16th november 2021

No: 04 / 1443

(Translated)