Syria: Obituary of Dawah Carrier Ustadh Faisal Ka’ko (Abu Mahmood)

(إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ)

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria, mourns Ustadh Faisal Ka’ko (Abu Mahmood).

Ustadh Faisal (rahimahu Allah) is one of the earlier Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, who passed away this morning, on Monday 15/11/2021; at the age over 73 years old.

He carried the Dawah spanning many years, of which he spent 17 years in Tadmur prison in the era of the tyrant Hafez Assad, in which he faced the most severe types of torment, which he had endured so with patience, hoping for compensation from Allah until he was labeled between the prisoners with the title the “champion of Tadmur prison”.

This, as well as his migration from his homes and his illness, did not prevent him from proclaiming the truth and continuing carrying the Dawah, for he used to arouse the resolve of the Shabab and encourage them to work for the sake of the revival of their Ummah and the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, and so we know him to be sincere.

We ask Allah Almighty to bless him with His Vast Mercy and grant him the entrance into His Wide Paradise and to make his abode of one with peace with the Prophets, Sahabah, Martyrs, Righteous and good companions.

The eye weeps and the heart grieves, but we do not say except what pleases our Lord (swt):

“Verily to Allah do we belong and verily to Allah do we return”

[Al-Baqarah: 156].

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

10 Rabi’ II 1443 – Monday, 15th November 2021

No: 03 / 1443

(Translated)