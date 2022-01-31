The National Security Policy is to Weaken Pakistan’s Armed Forces to Allow the Rise of India as a Regional Hegemon

If implemented without challenge, Pakistan’s National Security Policy (NSP) will inevitably weaken Pakistan’s armed forces, compromising security before the Ummah’s enemies. Such weakening of Pakistan’s defense is aligned to the US policy of preventing Pakistan from being an obstacle to the rise of India as the regional hegemon, so as to confront China and the region’s Muslims on behalf of Washington.

The US geopolitical vision is based on focusing Pakistan internally, so that India can focus externally without any challenge from Pakistan. US policy demands focusing Pakistan on geo-economics, so that India can focus on regional geopolitics, accompanied by rapid, extensive militarization and fervent radicalizing of its Hindu majority. This is why the NSP speaks of “an added emphasis on geo-economics.” The US policy necessitates focusing Pakistan westwards to the limited theater of Afghanistan and Central Asia, leaving the wide field of the rest of South Asia open for India. This is why the NSP emphasizes “westward connectivity.” US policy depends on Pakistan burying Kashmir in the past, so that Pakistan adopts a subordinate role in a regional bloc led by India, after normalization to establish “regional peace.” That is why the NSP emphasizes “Pakistan’s deterrence regime is vital for and aimed at regional peace.” The US policy needs a substantial reduction of Pakistan’s military capability, relative to Indian military capability. So, whilst Modi is arming to the teeth, the NSP speaks of “constant modernisation of our armed forces without embroiling in any arms race.” Whilst Modi is spending freely on his armed forces, the NSP speaks of “a cost-effective and adaptive military.” Whilst Modi is facing Muslims and China on a war footing, the NSP emphasizes “non-traditional security” over traditional security which focuses on defence.

O Muslims of Pakistan in General and their Strategic Community and their Armed Forces in Particular! By adopting a defensive, retreating and reductionist policy, the rulers of Pakistan are subjecting Pakistan, its security and economy, to the law of diminishing returns. It is only the geopolitical vision of Islam that can halt the current path of mounting frustration, humiliation and misery. The Messenger of Allah (saw) adopted the broad, expansive vision of establishing Islam as the world’s dominant way of life. He (saw) rapidly militarized the state of Muslims, focusing on military industry and preparation, which in itself revitalized the domestic economy generally, as a natural, inevitable consequence.

The Khulafa’a Rashidoon (ra) expanded the state rapidly on the basis of Islam, Dawah and Jihad, stunning the then major global powers, the Persians and Romans. The Khilafah then rose to be the world’s leading state for centuries, with its armies feared and its prosperous citizenship envied. Ever since the loss of the Khilafah and Islam’s geopolitics, the Muslim World has been accustomed to poverty and defeat. The only method to re-establish the geopolitical vision of Islam is the state of Islam, the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. So come forth and be led by Hizb ut Tahrir on the path to establish Islam as the world’s dominant Deen once again. Allah (swt) said,

“He is the One Who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the Deen of truth, making it prevail over all others, even to the dismay of the polytheists.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawba 9:33].

