Formation of Political Parties under the Umbrella of the Man-made System and the Constitution is Helping the Regime and Providing it with the Means of Life, It Does Not Revive or Liberate any Nation

Collective party action is the only way to bring about any change in societies. Our example and role model, Muhammad (saw) started this matter. His work to establish the Islamic State and establish the Deen on earth was a collective action. The Prophet (saw) used to gather his Companions and teach them Islam in the house of Al-Arqam bin Abi Al-Arqam, they were a party with all the meaning of the word party. Muhammad (saw) and his Companions followed the same path until they established the Islamic State in Medina, a state of honour and dignity, with justice and mercy, which grew until it dominated the world for more than a thousand years, during which the rules of Islam were implemented, until the forces of kufr and colonialism joined and fought against it and destroyed it.

Since that time, more than a hundred years ago, Muslims have been living dispersed throughout the lands, neither a state unites them nor Islam is implemented on them. And they became at the tail of nations, and their national nation states, which were established by the kaffir colonialists, are in decline; this is because of the rulers and puppet regimes that are installed by this colonizer.

The regime in Jordan, as is the case with all the existing regimes in Islamic countries, was and still is keen to ensure that there are no serious and sincere parties based on changing the concepts, standards and convictions of the people, especially the ideological political parties that work to resume the Islamic way of life, by restoring the Khilafah (Caliphate) State anew. It, on behalf of the major colonial countries, vowed to fight them and suppress their members and imprison them, because they know that with the return of the Khilafah State, their exclusion and expulsion from Muslim countries will happen, and will be the end of dependence of these regimes.

But after the Ummah’s uprising, its movement, and its growing awareness, including the people of Jordan, as a result of the humiliating roles of the regime, which have become apparent before all to see, even in front of the evil centers of statesmen and their tools, while the regime intends to carry out, in the last roles entrusted to it by harnessing Jordan and its people for American and British solutions with the Jewish entity, whether political, economic or security solutions or agreements, which its articles have been implemented on the ground for years. To survive in power, these regimes and their masters from the colonial kuffar in America and Europe, seemed to embark on the so-called political reform and modernization of the political system with comprehensive constitutional amendments, under the cover of revitalizing political life and encouraging people to get involved in parties and party life, and amending election mechanisms to become fairer and more representative as they claim.

In the face of this false and misleading call by the regime for the so-called modernization of the political system and political reform, we highlight the following:

1- Allah (swt) commanded the Muslims to establish a political bloc from among themselves, to call to Islam and to enjoin good and forbid evil. Allah (swt) said:

[وَلْتَكُن مِّنكُمْ أُمَّةٌ يَدْعُونَ إِلَى الْخَيْرِ وَيَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَيَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْمُفْلِحُونَ]

“And let there be [arising] from you a nation inviting to [all that is] good, enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong, and those will be the successful” [Aal-i-Imran: 104].

This demand is an obligation of sufficiency (fard kifayah), and as the Shariah states, this bloc or party must be based on Islam, and must be political; in the sense that its work is to enjoin good and forbid evil, that is, to hold the rulers accountable and the guardianship of the ruled.

2- The establishment of parties in Islam does not require permission from the ruler, rather it is an order from Allah (swt) that is obligatory, and the verse restricted that the blocs should be Islamic, and their existence must ensure the work required of them in the noble verse, which indicates the permissibility of the multiplicity of parties.

3- The colonizer and the ruling regimes have always created the idea of staying away from politics and parties, so that they alone manage the affairs of the Ummah for their interest and the interests of their masters. This is to repel people from loyal political blocs, and from political action. It is the regime, with its repressive actions, that has repelled people from joining parties, using methods of imprisonment, torture and fighting people in their livelihoods. It does not seem that it is serious and sincere in calling for the party’s involvement, except to achieve the necessary limit of their presence, in front of its subordination to the forces of colonial pressure, and serving the regime in its remaining roles.

4- It is not permissible for the structuring of Muslims to be on a basis other than Islam as a belief and system, for the parties are based on a secular democratic basis, as is the case in Jordan, which separates religion from life. They are parties of the regime’s kind and not of the Ummah’s kind, for democracy is not the religion of the Ummah, but rather the religion of the colonial kuffar, because they are man-made legislation, legislation of whims in parliaments, so how if democracy is corrupt, and its corruption has increased by the system by counterfeiting through its tools of parliament, committees, governments, and constitutional amendments!

5- The regime in Jordan does not accept parties except of its kind and according to the constitution, especially the amended constitution and the conditions set by the regime to ensure its continued rule; that these must be “constitutional” parties or parties of the regime’s kind, or under the control and power of the regime if it is out of its control. And the establishment of the National Security Council is only for this purpose. In light of allowing parties according to the standard of the existing authority, it is possible in the distant future to form governments, under the pretext of modernizing the political system and political reform, to satisfy the dictates of the Western colonizer.

6- How can the Ummah trust these parties when there are more than 53 licensed parties, the latest of which is licensing hastily a party that includes 48 parliamentarians, including 9 notables and 39 deputies, in addition to former ministers? More than 17 parties have requested licensing under the constitution or the upcoming amended party law?! They seek – whether they like it or not – to be part of the ruling regime’s game with its corruption, Western dependence, cheating of its subjects and its intimacy with the nation’s enemies such as the Jewish entity, America and Britain. How can they accept to follow the government’s line, and be under the regime’s control and its oppressive apparatus that practice all sorts of restrictions, if they deviate from their control? This indicates intellectual vacuum, surrender, and alignment with the regime in its destruction of the country, plundering of its wealth, and mortgaging it to its enemies.

O People… O People of Jordan:

The political party whose ideology is Islam, which was established in implementation of Allah’s command and not a license according to the rulers’ measure, rather it is the one who holds the rulers accountable and reveals their conspiracy against the Ummah with its political and Shariah awareness against the Western colonial countries and their schemes and exposing them, which works hard and sincerely to establish the Islamic state to resume the Islamic way of life as a project for the Ummah in the Muslim lands, and carries one approach and one discourse in all Muslim countries, it is Hizb ut Tahrir, the pioneer that does not lie to its people.

The Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) State is the state that restores prestige to the country and Allah’s servants, and it is the one that unites them in one state that has one caliph, whose affair is in its own hands, not in the hands of its enemies, and it does not fear its enemies, so it does not submit to them and tramples before them and gets humiliated by them. Rather, it leads the Ummah to expel the influence of America and Britain and direct the armies to eliminate the Jewish entity. It marches steadily towards elevation and revival among the nations to restore us to our lofty position in pride and empowerment. In it will be the sovereignty of the Shariah and the authority is for the Ummah, and the system of government in it stems from its creed. So, Muslims live in it in a reality consistent with their Islamic thoughts and feelings.

Thus, Hizb ut Tahrir, which was founded on this basis, deserve to be embraced by the Ummah. Rather, it is a duty for the Ummah to embrace it and march with it, because it is the only party that embraces its idea, perceives its method, understands its cause, adheres to the way of the Seerah of the Messenger (saw) without deviating from it, and without being dissuaded from achieving its goal. It calls on the parties in the process of being established to follow its example, in the basis and purpose of its work, in order to attain Allah’s pleasure and gain the trust of the Ummah.

[وَمَن يَتَوَلَّ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا فَإِنَّ حِزْبَ اللَّهِ هُمُ الْغَالِبُونَ]

“And whoever is an ally of Allah and His Messenger and those who have believed – indeed, the party of Allah – they will be the predominant” [Al-Ma’ida: 56]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

21 Jumada II 1443 – Monday, 24th January 2021

No: 13 / 1443

(Translated)