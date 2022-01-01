The Failure of the PTI Project Seals the Fate of Democracy! Pakistan needs Khilafah Now, not the Previous Leaders!

Doing the same thing repeatedly will never yield different results and that applies to Democracy. The experience of “New Pakistan” after old Pakistan failed because both old Pakistan and New Pakistan were in fact the same Pakistan, under the same colonialist, capitalist Democracy. The vision of New Pakistan, of eradicating corruption and ensuring transparent leadership, proved to be impossible under Democracy, because it is a system of elite capture. The low voter turnout in recent local body elections is further evidence that the people have rejected this system. They are not interested in either the old leaders or the new. They want the end of system that has made their lives miserable, handed over their economy to the IMF, subjugated foreign policy to American dictates. They yearn for the end of a system whose judiciary violates the rights of the people for decades, whose education policy only produces mental slavery, whose social system is eroding our family values by spreading corrupting Western liberal values and whose ruling system protects capitalists and interests of few powerful classes. The tragedy is that every new ruler pushes people to a new historic low, to the point that they forgive and forget the previous rulers.

The Muslims of Pakistan have seen all kinds of dictatorships and democracies, including martial law, emergency rule and hybrid regimes. The failure of technocratic setups in various martial laws is not forgotten either. Even though the colonialist elite has no way to keep the masses tied to this rotten system, their stubborn cling to this system is the worst example of colonialist slavery. It is time to uproot the failed system and re-establish Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, as Islam obliges.

The Khilafah unifies Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia, the Middle East and beyond, on the basis of Islam. The Khilafah will unify the agriculture, industry, military power, resources, land and manpower of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Sudan, Nigeria, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Indonesia, Malaysia and other Muslim lands, to become a major world power within a short time. Currently, no power in the world has the ability or will to impose war on the Muslim World. The Khilafah will solve the economic problems of Muslims through unity, as well as the revolutionary economic policies of Islam, which will make the Khilafah the economic powerhouse of the world, as it was for centuries before.

O Officers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! You are capable of bringing about this change, so you are accountable to Allah (swt) for the current situation. This oppressive colonialist system is imposed on the necks of the Muslim only as long as you allow it. Atone for your sins by granting Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of Khilafah, so that you are entitled to the reward of those of Madinah who granted Nussrah before you. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said about the Ansaar,

«اللَّهُمَّ أَنْتُمْ مِنْ أَحَبِّ النَّاسِ إِلَيَّ»

“Surely you are the most beloved people to me among the people (of the world)” And he (saw) said this three times. (Sahih Bukhari).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan



Tuesday, 28th Decmber 2021

