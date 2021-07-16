Targeting of Civilians is to Subjugate Revolutionaries to the Criminal’s Solutions

The regime forces renewed their bombardment on the countryside of Hama and Idlib, Syria. At dawn of Tuesday morning, they bombed the areas of Fleifel, Benin, the outskirts of Kansafra, Al-Bara and Al-Fatirah in Jabal Al-Zawiya, and the vicinity of Qalidain and Al-Ankawi in the Al-Ghab Plain in the northwestern Hama countryside, amid Russian surveillance aircraft flying over the area.

On Saturday, 3/7/2021, an Al-Jazeera correspondent in Syria also reported that 9 civilians – including 6 children and members of a whole family – were killed and 5 members of the Civil Defense were wounded as a result of the bombing by the regime and Russia forces on residential neighborhoods in the villages and towns of Jabal Al-Zawiya in the Idlib countryside, northwest Syria.

The killing and criminality practiced by the Syrian regime and its allies, Russia and Iran, will not stop against those who refuse to follow in their footsteps, even if they harm children, the elderly and women. This repeated targeting of innocent civilians holds no weight for humanitarian calculations – if they are even found in their criminal plans – but always aims to pass agreements, truces and projects that serve the regime and its masters, to achieve political gains at the expense of the Syrian revolution, which requires the acceptance of America’s political solution based on reconciliation with the regime and returning to its arms while protecting the killers and preventing them from being held accountable for their brutal crimes.

These continuous crimes against the rebelling people of Ash-Sham confirm that the “international community” led by America – which distributes its satanic roles to its tools and stooges – legitimizes the existence and the consolidation of the criminal Assad regime and provides it with the means of life, to lead the people of Syria to a state of despair and despondency such that they accept the colonial solutions dictated to us by our enemies.

These massacres are evidence of the danger that surrounds the Islamic Ummah unless it regains its authority from its usurpers. The Islamic countries must raise the alarm regarding them to lift this injustice and aggression off the innocent and the revolutionaries, who wanted the revolution to be for Allah and made huge sacrifices in order to live in dignity.

The Islamic Ummah, which was and still pays heavy prices to live in safety and security, must know that victory and pride lies in its liberation from the domination of the kaffir West and its return to the law of its Lord and making it the reference point in various affairs of its life to please Allah and His Messenger; leading to a change in conditions and change in the political game that will restore the leadership to Islam to reform the conditions of the whole of humanity.

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

29 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 – Saturday, 10th July 2021

No: AH / 042 1442

(Translated)