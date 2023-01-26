Syria: Protest in Idlib “The Turkish regime and its Agencies are Partners of the Assad regime in Thwarting the Revolution in Ash-Sham”

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria organized a protest in Idlib entitled, “The Turkish regime and its Agencies are Partners of the Assad regime in Thwarting the Revolution in Ash-Sham.”
Friday, 27 Jumada Al-Akhir 1444 AH – 20 January 2023 CE
– Sidelines of the Protest – First Recording –
– Sidelines of the Protest – Second Recording –
– Speech by Brother Muhammad Salloum during Protest –
