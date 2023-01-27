Sudan: Invitation to Attend and Participate in a Press Conference

It is our honor in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan to invite our brothers in the media, politicians, and people of thought and opinion to attend and participate in the press conference held by the party at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) under the title:

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah of Sudan Launches a Campaign to Combat Drugs

Ustaath Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil) – Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, and Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir will be both speaking in the conference.

Location: Sudan News Agency (SUNA)

Date & Time: Saturday, 29 Jumadi Al-Akhir 1444 AH corresponding to 22/01/2023 CE, at 2:00 pm.

Those who are unable to attend can follow us on the following media:

Wilayah page: https://www.facebook.com/HTSudan/

Universities page: https://www.facebook.com/tahrir1953/

Hizb YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUwZ-FlOIDgnk2Mook_9M-A

Your presence honours us.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

25 Juamda II 1444 – Wednesday, 18th January 2023

No: HTS 1444 / 25

(Translated)