A Member of Hizb ut Tahrir was Arrested in Sousse on Charges of Political Action on the Basis of Islam

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the Guidance Squad in Sousse arrested one of Hizb ut Tahrir’s Shabab, Ammar Al-Rabihi, after raiding his residence, in light of the Hizb’s appeal to the people of Tunisia, through a press release dated Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Accordingly, the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia announces the following:

1- We recall that the Shab, Ammar Al-Rabihi, was previously arrested on 11/18/2022 in connection with the distribution of a press release issued by the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia, titled: “The Francophone Summit Held in Tunisia is the Summit of Failure and Betrayal,” and the judiciary released him after ruling that the case was not heard.

Thus, the policy of security pursuit is confirmed, in service of political accounts that seek to obstruct Hizb ut Tahrir and its dawah.

2- It has become recognized today that the authority in Tunisia is incapable to hide its subordination to the West and its subordination to the policies of plundering the country, which prompted it to pursue the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir because of their positions rejecting the policy pursued by the bankrupt regime that tampered with the fate of Tunisia and its people. Thus, the Shab, Ammar Rabhi, is arrested and imprisoned due to his ideas only.

3- The fabrication of charges against the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir and the repeated arrests, directed as an explicit political directive to intimidate the general public from the party and to prevent the people of Tunisia from confronting colonialism and its lackeys, and to prevent them from working for the return of life in accordance with the provisions of Islam.

4- As it is also known, Hizb ut Tahrir adopts the method of the Messenger (saw) in the dawah, and rejects violence, but rather criminalizes and prohibits it, and such arrests are only a gateway that allows employees of the security services to fabricate lawsuits in the service of repressive and malicious political parties.

And we in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia affirm that we are an integral part of this people and we did not come from outer space, and the people know us and our Shabab and know which bloc we are. Therefore, arrests, prisons, and harassment will not deter us from moving forward in exposing political misinformation and treacherous agreements that target Tunisia and its people, and that Hizb ut Tahrir will not hesitate in its march, following the approach of the Messenger of Allah (saw) in order to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood that will rid us of the rule of the Ruwaibidah (foolish incompetent) rulers.

Allah (swt) says:

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَنْ كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ)

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—˹provided that˺ they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this ˹promise˺, it is they who will be the rebellious.” [An-Nur 24:55].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

26 Juamda II 1444 – Thursday, 19th January 2023

No: 13 / 1444

(Translated)