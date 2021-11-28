Sweden: Stand entitled, Demand the Suspension of the Deportation of #OdiljonJalilov

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Sweden organized a stand before the Swedish Immigration Service to demand the suspension of the deportation of Brother Odiljon Jalilov who was detained by the Swedish police late in the evening on October 29, pending preparations for deportation to Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan has a long and well-known history of repression against political opponents, even worse against Muslim opponents, members of Hizb ut Tahrir.

Our members have suffered for decades from long prison sentences, persecution, torture and even murder in Uzbekistan. Sources from the family of Odiljon Jalilov in Uzbekistan says the police have been in contact with his family and have informed them that Odiljon Jalilov will soon be back. The deportation and handover of our member, Odiljon Jalilov, to the tyrannical Uzbek regime represents a real threat to his life for which Swedish authorities will be responsible for if the deportation is carried out.

Friday, 07 Rabi’ al-Akhr 1443 AH – 12 November 2021 CE