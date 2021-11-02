Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan has completed a campaign on social media under the title “Rabi-ul-Awwal’s Message is for Restoring the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood”. It was a great blessing upon the whole of humanity that Allah (swt) sent Muhammad (saaw) to show the correct path, illuminating the ruddy and the black with the Deen of Truth, Islam. RasulAllah (saaw) implemented Islam in every sphere of life, spreading its light to the whole world through Dawah and Jihad. Allah (swt) said,

[هُوَ الَّذِىۡۤ اَرۡسَلَ رَسُوۡلَهٗ بِالۡهُدٰى وَدِيۡنِ الۡحَـقِّ لِيُظۡهِرَهٗعَلَى الدِّيۡنِ كُلِّهٖۙ]

“It is He Who has sent His Messenger (saw) with guidance and the religion of truth (Islam), to make it dominate over all other ways of life.” (Surah at-Tauba 9:33).

Thus, RasulAllah (saaw) made Dua and practically sought authority in order to implement Islam and to make it superior over all other ideologies.

Who among you, officers in the armed forces, will give the victory to Hizb ut Tahrir in order to establish the Khilafah on the Method of the Prophethood to resume the mission of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, to ensure the return of the dominance of Islam over the entire religion?!

#KhilafahOnMethodOfProphethood

Tuesday, 19 Rabii’ al-Awwal 1443 AH – 26 October 2021 CE