Protest in front of the Egyptian Embassy in Support of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Denmark

In the light of the atmosphere in The Blessed Land of Palestine from continuous assaults by the usurping Jewish entity against the blessed Masjid Al Aqsa as well as the continuous siege and bombardment of the Gaza Strip that has been going on for 15 years, where more than 200 Muslim men and women were martyred the past two weeks. Hizb ut Tahrir/ Denmark held a Protest in front of the Egyptian Embassy in Support of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque entitled:

“Palestine Calls for Liberation!”

A gathering from the Muslim community came to support the demonstration, in which speeches were delivered in Danish, Arabic and English that clarified the employment of the existing regimes in Muslim countries and their collusion with the colonial Kuffar against the Ummah; and appealed to the armies of the Islamic Ummah to mobilize and move to overthrow these traitorous puppet regimes and then liberate the Blessed Land – Palestine completely. From its river to its sea, and restoring it to its normal state is an integral part of Islam.

Sunday, 04 Shawwal 1442 AH – May 16, 2021 CE

Full Video Coverage of the Protest

First Speech in Arabic

The existing regimes in Muslim countries are complicit with the colonial Kuffar and are the main affliction

Monzer Abdallah

Second Speech in English

There is no salvation for the Ummah only by liberation from the Kaffir colonialist borders and flags

Iman Awed

Third Talk in Danish Muslims Call on the People of Power to Move to Liberate the Blessed Land – Palestine

Elias Lamrabet