People Realize that Democracy has Failed!

Democracy has failed. The only way out is to follow the Prophetic Sunnah.

The Prophet ﷺ prepared individuals in Dar ul Arqam. So, we must learn Islam to prepare ourselves.

The Prophet ﷺ publicly guided the society, alongside his Companions (ra). So, we must speak out publicly about what we learn.

The Prophet ﷺ sought Nussrah (material support) from the fighting men of the Ansaar.

So, we must demand that the armed forces grant Nussrah to establish Khilafah..

#RejectDemocracyEstablishKhilafah

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan



Tuesday, 17 Shawwal 1443 AH – 17 May 2022 CE