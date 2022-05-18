Multimedia, Side Feature, Video
Published on 18th May 2022
Leave a comment

People Realize that Democracy has Failed!

written by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan

Democracy has failed. The only way out  is to follow the Prophetic Sunnah.

The Prophet ﷺ  prepared individuals in Dar ul Arqam. So, we must learn Islam to prepare ourselves.

The Prophet ﷺ publicly guided the society, alongside his Companions (ra). So, we must speak out publicly about what we learn.

The Prophet ﷺ sought Nussrah (material support) from the fighting men of the Ansaar.

So, we must demand that the armed forces grant Nussrah to establish Khilafah..

#RejectDemocracyEstablishKhilafah

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan

Tuesday, 17 Shawwal 1443 AH – 17 May 2022 CE

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.