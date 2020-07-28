O People of Nussrah! If You Do Not Support the Establishment of Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood Now, then When?!

Allah has revealed the great Islamic Deen to the best of humankind, the Prophet Muhammed ﷺ. He (swt) established authority for him ﷺ upon the earth. He (swt) revealed the noble Quran through the unlettered Prophet ﷺ, to judge amongst the people, as the basis for the constitution of the political state. Allah (swt) prepared the local, regional and international scenarios for the birth of this political state that was established without the will of any state of kufr and its people.

Allah (swt) prepared conducive scenarios for the establishment of the State of Truth upon the earth, in Madinah Al-Munawwara. Allah (swt) informed us of the form of the international scenario at that time, with ongoing conflicts between two poles, the Persians and the Romans. Allah (swt) said: الم * غُلِبَتِ الرُّومُ * فِي أَدْنَى الْأَرْضِ وَهُم مِّن بَعْدِ غَلَبِهِمْ سَيَغْلِبُونَ * فِي بِضْعِ سِنِينَ لِلَّهِ الْأَمْرُ مِن قَبْلُ وَمِن بَعْدُ ۚ وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ “Alif, Lam, Meem (1) Rome has been defeated (2) In the nearest land. But they, after their defeat, will overcome. (3) Within three to nine years. To Allah belongs the command before and after. And that day the believers will rejoice. (4) In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful. (5)” [30:1-5].

These noble verses were revealed to the Prophet ﷺ, while he was in Makkah Al-Mukaramah. They state that Rome was defeated in the nearest land, the nearest land to Hijaz, which is the land of ash-Sham, Jerusalem specifically. They were revealed after the last defeat for Rome in Egypt, in the year 621 CE, after which Heraclius, the Emperor of Rome, reformed his army, in the year 622 CE. The verses were revealed during the time of the prophetic Migration (Hijrah) and before Hijrah, Persians were victorious in all the battles against Rome and Rome did not have the slightest hope of victory. The Battle of Badr was in the year 624 CE and at the same time, Rome was victorious over Persia, seized Azerbaijan and destroyed the oldest Zoroastrian fire temple. Just as Persians were victorious in the year 614 CE and seized Jerusalem, the Romans in return were victorious in 624, seizing the birthplace of Zoroaster and its revered Temple of Fire. This coincided with the joy of Muslims in their victory over Polytheists in Badr. Allah (swt) said, وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ “And that day the believers will rejoice. In the victory of Allah.”

And the decisive battle between the Persians and the Romans took place at the end of 627 in Nineveh, where the Romans won the most important battle of the war. Four months later, the Treaty of Al-Hudaybiyah occurred in 628. The Persians signed a peace treaty with the Romans, after Khosrow II’s imprisoned son Sheroe (Kavad II) imprisoned and killed Khosrow II. Thus, whilst the two major global powers were competing, with the balance of power shifting from the Persians to the Romans, the Muslims were establishing their state. Whilst the two poles of the international scenario were occupied in fighting for influence in various regions of the world, the Muslims were busy in strengthening their state in the Arabian Peninsula.

As for the form of the political scenario amongst the European nations, situated in northern Europe and the West, it was covered in gloomy darkness, total ignorance and bloody wars between the newly arisen Christianity and the entrenched pagan idolatry. There was no Messengership in religion, nor a standard bearer in politics. H.G. Wells says in his book, A Short History of the World, “There were no signs of order or union in Western Europe, and the Byzantine and Persian empires were manifestly bent upon mutual destruction.” Robert Briffault says in his book, The Making of Humanity, “By an optical illusion the light that shines before and after tends to diffuse over the dark gap. From the fifth to tenth century Europe lay sunk in a night of barbarism which grew darker and darker. It was a barbarism far more awful and horrible than that of the primitive savage, for it was the decomposing body of what had been a great civilization. The features and impress of that civilization were all but completely effaced. Where its development had been fullest, in Italy and in Gaul (present day France), all was ruin, squalor, desolation.”

As for the political scenario in the Indian Subcontinent, India was torn apart by internal and external wars during that era. Consequently, it was not in a better state than the rest of the nations and these wars had left a huge number of slaves. Indians believed that slaves were created from the Foot of God. They believed them to be clumsy and low in the nature of their creation and so cannot be raised from their lowly caste, except by enduring humiliation and suffering, so that their souls may be reincarnated into better creatures after death!! In this way, a spiritual curse was added to the curse of the awful situation they lived in, compelling them to be satisfied with the humiliation without resistance. Thus, the treatment of slaves in India was not much different from what was common at that time, in terms of the complete de-humanizing of slaves, burdening them with the heaviest duties, without giving them any rights in return!!

As for the political scenario in the Arabian Peninsula, including the Arabian tribes in Makkah and its surroundings, moral flaws were rife amongst the Arabs before Islam. These flaws appeared extensively during inter-tribal wars which erupted for trivial reasons, such as the Al-Basus War that broke out between Bakr and Taghlib for the reason of the wounding of a camel and the War of Dahis and Ghabra between Abs and Dhibyan. Both wars continued for over forty years. Also long wars occurred between Aws and Khazraj, who were cousins to each other and the most famous of them is the Day of Buath, which ended in the favor of Aws. One of the famous wars of the Arabs was the War of Fijar, fought between the Quraish and Kinanah on the one side and Qays and Aiylan on the other. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ was a teen during that time and the war was called Fijar, after two factions, Kinanah and Qays, committed forbidden acts.

The multitude of wars between Arabs is indicated by Ibn Atheer who mentioned the war of Arabs in the Days of Ignorance by saying, “We recall the famous days and mentioned facts that include many gatherings and intense fighting. I did not eschew from mentioning trivially ignited raids, because they are so many, exceeding bounds.” They were deeply attached to war and fighting, which were rooted within them. Their poet Amr ibn Kulthum wrote a poem, expressing the complex disposition and ignorant minds: أَلاَ لاَ يَجْهَلَنْ أَحَدٌ عَلَيْنَا *** فَنَجْهَلَ فَوْقَ جَهْلِ الْجَاهِلِينَ “Indeed, no one is more ignorant than us. And we are ignorant over the ignorance of ignorant ones.”

This was the collective scenario during the time of Prophethood and its empowerment. There were conflicts and fighting amongst two poles of the international arena, rivalries in Europe as well as ignorance and fighting in Arabian Peninsula and Indian subcontinent. The great Islamic civilization emerged at the right time and place, when the global and regional powers were busy in war. The vacuum for civilization was immense, as humanity was in desperate need of an ideology to extract it from a tragic situation, where mischievous people dominated.

These divine decrees are within the preparation of Allah (swt), the All-Knowing and Wise and they are not mere coincidence. Therefore the establishment of the State of RasulAllah (swt) was not miraculous, outside of worldly laws that were enforced amongst humans. Instead, it was established naturally, compatible with the laws of changing society and establishing states and was not a divine miracle.

Looking at the current scenarios upon various levels, international, local, regional and civilizational, one can find great similarity that reaches the level of congruence, between the scenarios in which the Messenger of Allah ﷺ established the Islamic State and the scenarios in which we live at present. It is a sign that Allah (swt) has repeated history once again, so that the people of intelligence from amongst the Islamic Ummah take advantage of it by referring back to the Seerah of the Prophet ﷺ. This is so that they establish the state, about which the Prophet ﷺ gave glad tidings of its establishment, just as he ﷺ established it for the first time. The two sets of scenarios are similar and so let them establish the Second Righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ informed us in a hadith, narrated by Hudaifa (ra), in which the Prophet ﷺ said, «تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا عَاضًّا فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ ثُمَّ سَكَتَ» “There will be Prophethood for as long as Allah wills it to be, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be Khilafah on the Prophetic method and it will be for as long as Allah wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be biting Kingship for as long as Allah Wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be oppressive kingship for as long as Allah wills, then he will remove it when He wills, and then there will be Khilafah upon the Prophetic method” and then he remained silent.” (Ahmed)

It is not hidden to a reasoning person that the ongoing conflict between the major powers, America on the one hand and China on the other, has exhausted both of them economically and militarily, whilst engaging them politically and culturally. Also the same applies to the ongoing cold war between America and Europe, as well as that between Europe and Russia. Moreover, we must not fail to consider that the internal scenarios in America and Europe are culturally divisive. Thus, secularism, democracy and the principle of human rights have been exposed, as they burdened the people, impoverished them and tore them apart ethnically, socially and ideologically. All the societal and human diseases such as racism, nationalism, patriotism and individualism, amongst others are prevalent. Hence, there is a great civilizational vacuum, waiting for any civilization to fill it.

As for the political scenario in the Middle Eastern states, including Arab nations, their situation is not different from that of the Ghassanid and Lakhmid (al-Manādhirah or Banu Lakhm) states that existed in the Middle East, during the conflict between the Persians and the Romans. One of them was a loyal agent to the Persians, whilst the other, to the Romans. This is similar to the current harmful states in the Arab world and the Broader Middle East, where some are loyal of Europe, led by the head of the snake, Britain, whilst others are loyal agents of the raging bull, America. The current conflict between America and China that has resulted in tension between China and India is the greatest sign of Allah (swt) for the people of power and authority in the Islamic world, particularly those in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Allah (swt) has turned back the hands of time, to the time of the dawn of Islam. He (swt) re-created favorable scenarios for the establishment of Second Righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, exactly in same manner as He (swt) created scenarios for the first time. There is no power on the face of the Earth which is capable and in circumstances that would enable it to stand up against the Khilafah, representing nearing two billion Muslims. Muslims have goodness, wealth, capabilities and competencies that are not present in any other nation on the face of the earth. However, all of the above capabilities are exploited in building these rogue, foreign states. When the state of Muslims is established, these competencies will naturally be withdrawn from them and returned to the abode of Muslims, so that these nations will collapse naturally, from within. If these scenarios do not constitute an ideal opportunity for the people of power and authority to give Nussrah for Islam and for the establishment of the Islamic State upon the earth, now, then when?!

O Ansar! We are certain that Allah (swt) is the one who decrees the matter as He wishes and He is the one who creates scenarios. Allah (swt) says, إِنَّ اللَّهَ بَالِغُ أَمْرِهِ قَدْ جَعَلَ اللَّهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْرًا “Indeed, Allah will accomplish His purpose. Allah has already set for everything a [decreed] extent.” [65:3]. He (swt) has prepared scenarios for you to take advantage of. Make use of this opportunity and do not waste it, otherwise Allah (swt) has warned you by saying, وَإِنْ تَتَوَلَّوْا يَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْمًا غَيْرَكُمْ ثُمَّ لَا يَكُونُوا أَمْثَالَكُمْ “And if you turn away, He will replace you with another people; then they will not be the likes of you.” [47:38] We have clarified what is good for you and for the Ummah until the day of Judgment. Whoever is amongst the grandchildren of Khalid (ra), Qa’qa’ ibn ‘Amr (ra), Salah ud-Din and Muhammad bin Qasim, must resemble them to have them counted as their grandfathers. Whoever is amongst the grandchildren of Khadija bint Kuwailid (ra), al-Khansa (ra) and the mother of Muhammed Ali Johar, Bi Amma, there are mothers in the Ummah, who can give birth to the great leaders like those before them. In the name of Allah, give support to your Deen.

Bilal Al-Muhajer – Pakistan