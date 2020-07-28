Allowing Trans-Shipment of Indian Goods through Chittagong Port

proves that Sheikh Hasina did not fail to serve the Interests of America-India though she failed to protect the Livelihood of the People

The first trial run of Indian ship with transshipment goods have reached India’s landlocked states in its north-eastern region by using Bangladesh’s Chittagong port as part of the 2018 Coastal Shipping Agreement.

It is beyond any doubt that the motive behind using our strategic ports is not economic but strategic, which must be seen in light of America’s geopolitical agenda, i.e., to strengthen India in this region to have it prepared ahead to confront China, as well as, the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) as it is set to come back soon bi’iznillah. Thus India is desperate to take control of our strategic resources and infrastructures for which it already agreed to give a staggering USD 4.5 billion line of credit. The treachery of our rulers is giving leeway to this Mushrik state to have dominance upon us even though there are stark examples of countries like Sri Lanka to become scapegoat of the kafir colonialist geopolitics. India first set its foot in northern Sri Lankan port of Kankesanthurai (KKS) in 2011 but now it is desperate to take control of their eastern Port of Trincomalee to tackle China’s growing influence in the region (“India and China’s Tug of War Over Sri Lanka”, The Diplomat, May 23, 2017). Apart from its intention to operate a major oil-storage facility and a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Trincomalee and develop the port of Trincomalee as a key transit point, it also is helping build rail and road projects in Sri Lanka in the guise of boosting bilateral trade and regional connectivity – the very same model it is following for Bangladesh also; already Indian Oil Corp signed deal with Bangladesh to set up a large terminal in our deep-water port to import LPG in Bangladesh and also expressed interest to move into LNG and petrochemicals business.

O People of Bangladesh! The current treacherous rulers will never stop compromising country’s sovereignty by surrendering our strategic resources and infrastructures to our enemies and making it a hotbed of colonial powers. These West-backed lackey rulers come to powers only to serve the geopolitical interests of the Kafir colonialists and their regional pawn. It is upon us to uproot the Western hegemony from our land and get these rulers punished for their traitorous acts through the reestablishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the methodology of RasulAllah ﷺ. With the return of the imminent Khilafah, the Muslim Ummah would soon usher in a new era under the leadership of Islam and not tolerate any iota of subservience of the Kuffar domestically and internationally. Hence, as part of its domestic responsibility to take care of the affairs of its people, the state will immediately annul all the Haram agreements and contracts concluded with the belligerent states to retrieve our wealth and resources from them as well as not to give them any strategic advantages over us: وَلَنْ يَجْعَلَ اللَّهُ لِلْكَافِرِينَ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ سَبِيلًا “and Allah will by no means give the unbelievers a way against the believers” [An-Nisa:141].

And as part of its foreign policy, which will be based on the responsibility to propagate Islam to the whole world through Dawah and Jihad, the state would work to unify the Muslim lands from the illegal occupation and domination of the Kuffar-Mushrikeen. The following Article No.188 of the draft constitution of the upcoming Khilafah state is adopted by the Hizb ut Tahrir: “The foreign policy revolves around carrying the call to Islam; and the relationship between the State and all of the other states is built upon this basis”. Moreover, instead of becoming victim of the geopolitics of the colonialists and their pawns, Khilafah state would closely monitor the political rivalry between the enemy states in the region and the globe so that it may able to take advantages of the situation in a best possible manner. For example, existing tussles between China and India would be a right opportunity to annex India and negotiate with China to protect the oppressed Uyghur Muslims of Xinxiang (East Turkestan). Indeed, the return of the promised Khilafah is on the horizon to fill the vacuum with mercy and justness while the capitalist global world order is falling apart rapidly in the background the Covid-19 crisis. Very soon the Muslims and non-Muslims here will start to live in tranquility as for centuries they used to enjoy the benefits of the Islamic system and full protection of their lives, property and honor without any discrimination.

Rasulullah ﷺ said: «زُوِيَتْ لِي الْأَرْضُ حَتَّى رَأَيْتُ مَشَارِقَهَا وَمَغَارِبَهَا وَأُعْطِيتُ الْكَنْزَيْنِ الْأَصْفَرَ أَوْ الْأَحْمَرَ وَالْأَبْيَضَ يَعْنِي الذَّهَبَ وَالْفِضَّةَ وَقِيلَ لِي إِنَّ مُلْكَكَ إِلَى حَيْثُ زُوِيَ لَكَ» “Allah showed me the Earth, so I saw its easts and its wrests, and the authority of my Ummah will reach out to places shown to me.” [Narrated by Muslim]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Friday, 03rd Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

24/07/2020 CE

Ref: 1441 / 21