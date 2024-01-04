Normalization with the Hindu State in the Name of Trade is an Agenda to Compromise Pakistan’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

On 27 December, 2023, Pakistan successfully test-fired the Al-Fatah-II missile system. It is capable of striking targets up to 400 km away, with accuracy. However, just two months before this missile test, on 20 October 2023, the US announced sanctions on three Chinese companies supplying various components to Pakistan’s missile program, even though America itself is equipping the India with all kinds of technology.

On 23 June, 2023, the US-India joint declaration announced a comprehensive global and strategic partnership with the Indian state, under which the US will provide the Hindu State with space technology, aircraft engine technology, combat drone assembly, construction of nuclear reactors, semiconductor supply chain, quantum technology, 5G and 6G technology, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies, whilst contributing to the development of them. However, at the same United States is constantly trying to weaken Pakistan’s capabilities, so as to make the Hindu State the new policeman of the region. It wants to force Pakistan into accepting the Hindu banya hegemony, which is a negation of the basic premise for the creation of Pakistan.

The normalization agenda with the Hindu State is the next step towards achieving the same goal. Pakistan’s missile program, particularly the ballistic missile Shaheen-3, the MIRV missile system Ababil, the Nasr missile that carries tactical nuclear weapons, and the production of nuclear fuel needed to produce nuclear weapons all pose a threat to the US plan for the region. These missile systems pose a serious threat to the Zionist entity, US bases and fleets in the Gulf and the surrounding areas, and the new regional policeman, India, appointed by the US. That is why the US wants to roll back Pakistan’s missile and nuclear programs.

Previously, the US used the FATF gray list to place demands on the rulers of Pakistan to destroy the Kashmiri resistance structure. The rulers pretended before the people and the armed forces to be forced into doing so. Thus, they threw Kashmir into the lap of Modi. In a similar fashion, the agenda of normalization with the Hindu State has been promoted in the name of trade. It will be used as justification to compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programs. This issue is on the radar of the current military leadership, as well as the post-election political leadership.

O officers of the armed forces of Pakistan! In 2001, a U-turn was taken in front of you over the occupation of Afghanistan. It was said then that we will be able to save the Kashmir cause, as well as our nuclear weapon. You remained silent and motionless. Then in 2019, before your eyes Modi annexed Kashmir. You remained silent and motionless. Thousands of your soldiers have been martyred on that front. You waited for orders that never came! Now the same game is being played over Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program. Do you expect these rulers will not surrender our missile program and nuclear program in the name of the international community and international laws? Why will they not, when they have previously compromised the security of Muslims, and crossed every red line? Indeed, Pakistan’s political and military leadership has crossed every line of treason. This political and military leadership will sacrifice the security of Muslims in the name of economy, trade, and peace. It will make Pakistan a vassal, submissive state of the Hindu State, like Bhutan and the Maldives. Then Pakistan’s armed forces will be made to take on the regional responsibility of fighting to protect the Hindu State from “dangerous terrorists.”

Make the decisive stand now and mobilize! Today, 70 percent of Gaza has been destroyed by the entity of the Jews, and the First Qibla, Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, is occupied by the Zionists, whilst your weapons are rusting and you are locked in barracks. Release yourselves from the mental and physical prison. Your rulers are the obstacles in your path, and the shackles on your feet. Remove them and grant Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Khilafah, Inshallah, in weeks and months, with the help of Allah (swt), the Khilafah will change the state of the Ummah towards improvement and success. Then these wrongdoers will see how they are turned upside down. Allah (swt) said,

[وَاللّٰهُ غَالِبٌ عَلٰٓى اَمۡرِهٖ وَلٰـكِنَّ اَكۡثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعۡلَمُوۡنَ]

“Allah has full dominance over His Affair, although most of the people do not know.” [TMQ Surah Yusuf 12:21].

