Lebanon’s Lenient Military Behavior Emboldened the Jewish Entity to Target the Capital, Beirut!

After the failure of the Jewish entity to eliminate the mujahideen in Gaza, and amidst their search for a presumed victory to boost their shattered morale due to Tufan Al-Aqsa (Aqsa Flood), the Zionist occupation aircraft bombed a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday evening. This resulted in the martyrdom of the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Saleh Al-Arouri, and his comrades. The former ambassador of the occupation in Washington proudly acknowledged this crime! Meanwhile, the extermination and destruction of Gaza continue, with the collusion of puppet regimes and the indifference of those who claimed to be on the path to the Quds but fail to fulfill their equivalent duty given their capabilities. They justify their inaction by citing the non-expansion of the conflict, aligning with America’s policy of not widening the current confrontation, to safeguard the entity and its interests and gains in the region!

In the face of this heinous crime, we affirm the following:

– The primary responsibility for this crime lies with the Jewish entity and its supporters among major countries. Additionally, the Lebanese authorities bear responsibility for not undertaking appropriate military actions against the Jewish entity, nor even against its collaborators. The authorities have further solidified maritime borders and continue to demarcate land borders despite ongoing events, with the approval of all power centers and parties, including those who claim to be in conflict with the Jewish entity.

– This crime requires a strong response to shake this criminal entity. Condemnation and denunciation by Muslim countries possessing capabilities and resources constitute negligence, weakness, and hypocrisy.

– Allah’s judgment on this entity necessitates its removal through jihad by the armies of Muslims, armed with weapons, not through dialogue, negotiations, or normalization.

– Muslim rulers, especially in surrounding countries, protect this entity and prevent their armies from fulfilling their assigned duties. Despite Tufan Al-Aqsa (Aqsa Flood), revealing the fragility and weakness of this entity against a group of mujahideen, how would it fare against the Egyptian, Jordanian, Turkish, or Pakistani armies?

– Iran and its followers in the region have long claimed to seek the liberation of Palestine. However, they have deviated in cities and villages in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. When the opportunity arose on October 7, 2023, they hesitated despite the occupation’s attacks and the killing of their leaders in Syria and Iran. Now, the opportunity presents itself again with yesterday’s bombing in the heart of Beirut. Will they move to confront it, or will they reserve the right to respond at the appropriate time and place that never seem to come?

– The commitment of the Lebanese authorities, along with the Iranian-backed party, to so-called rules of engagement based on the 2006 agreement and Resolution 1701, emboldened the Jewish entity to expand its strikes in Lebanon gradually. This is in addition to the government’s, led by Najib Mikati in its caretaker capacity, raising the matter to the UN Security Council, remaining silent on what is more significant and greater: the Gaza massacre!

It is time for the Ummah of Muhammad (saw), to realize the necessity of overthrowing tyrants, mobilizing armies to remove the Jewish entity. This is the fundamental solution to the issue of Palestine, to stop the attacks on Lebanon, Syria, and all our countries. Anything less is a waste of time and effort, prolonging the life of a feeble and crumbling entity. Allah Almighty says:

[قَالَ رَجُلَانِ مِنَ الَّذِينَ يَخَافُونَ أَنْعَمَ اللهُ عَلَيْهِمَا ادْخُلُوا عَلَيْهِمُ الْبَابَ فَإِذَا دَخَلْتُمُوهُ فَإِنَّكُمْ غَالِبُونَ وَعَلَى اللهِ فَتَوَكَّلُوا إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ]

“Said two men from those who feared [to disobey] upon whom Allah had bestowed favor, “Enter upon them through the gate, for when you have entered it, you will be predominant. And upon Allah rely, if you should be believers.”” [Surat Al-Ma’ida:23].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

21 Jumada II 1445 – Wednesday, 3rd January 2023

No: H.T.L 1445 / 10

(Translated)