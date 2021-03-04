Muslim Ummah in its Struggle Against the West

In the beginning of the 20th century, the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) was at the brink of its collapse; the European powers namely Britain and France had already occupied the continents of the world with its imperialist policies. These two nations had colonized several parts of the world like Asia, Africa, Americas and the Middle East, of which most of these regions were once part of the mighty state called the Caliphate that had extended from Morocco to Indonesia. In the year 1924, the Caliphate that had shrunk within boundary of Turkey was officially abolished in Istanbul at the hands of British agent Mustafa Kamal Pasha and the prize that British favoured him was the independence for Turkey and he was the first President of Secular Turkey and would also be called as father of the Turks “Ata Turk”. Thus the secular Western world defeated the authority of the Islam and manifestation of Islam was restricted from its level of a comprehensive system for people of a society to a level of mere religious and individual rules followed by its followers globally.

After the destruction of the Khilafah, Muslim lands were managed by the Western post-colonial model like OIC, Arab League and GCC whose actual member states are Muslim lands but dominated and dictated by the Western masters. There was this political hizb i.e., Hizb ut Tahir that had been working on the method of the Prophet Muhammad (saw) since 1953, presenting Islam as an alternative, exposing the plans and models of the West that are being implemented in the Muslim world. They had exposed the agents Gamal Abdel Nasser, Sadat, Gaddafi, Hafeiz al Assad, Ahle Saud and others who were and still are pursing military support (Nusrah) to establish the Khilafah state. We also saw from the late 20th century; there were other parties which also manifested the Islamic aspirations as we saw in 1989, such as, the Islamic influence in Algeria lead to victory of FIS (Islamic Salvation Front), and in a secular country like Turkey in which people voted with Islamic sentiments for Necemettin Erbakan of the Welfare Party and elected him as prime minister. This was even addressed by U.S Secretary of State, Madeline Albright, in 1997 as “drift of Turkey away from secularism” [1]. People love of Islam in Afghanistan led to the establishment of an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan by Taliban in 1996. Although these governments in those countries were short lived because of the lack of Islamic political thought and awareness, yet these victories alarmed the West that the Ummah’s Islamic aspiration in the Muslim world is gaining momentum, and these events were just initial signs of the Islamic uprisings.

In 2001, the United States of America during Bush’s administration began a worldwide campaign called “war on terror” Although this campaign was carried out after incident of September 11, 2001 but was not just a reactionary campaign; instead, the attack on 9/11 would serve as the justification for America to proceed with a decades long campaign. The term “war on terror” has caught up a huge attention in the international arena in which America exhibits itself as a hero and the Muslim Ummah is portrayed as a villain. Actions that are carried out under the pretext of this campaign have made it clear that this is a smear campaign against Islam and Muslims, and this is due to the fact that Islam is an Ideology and there is a growing support for the establishment of the state based on its foundation. American president George W. Bush in 2006, after 5 years of war on terror campaign, delivered a speech in American Legion annual convention in which he stated “The status quo in the Middle East before September the 11th was dangerous and unacceptable, so we’re pursuing a new strategy. We’ve launched a bold new agenda to defeat the ideology of the enemy by supporting the forces of freedom in the Middle East and beyond.” [2]

Since the United States has identified Islam as its greatest enemy after the fall of communism, the Muslim countries are now seen as strategic areas in which it had been using the ‘anti-terrorism law’ in order to increase its influence and keep them under control. Even political parties and movements that do not use material actions to realise their objectives are not exempt from the label of terrorism. Thus, the United States considers the activity of any movement, party or state calling for the return of Islam as a terrorist action, breaching international law. [3]

This new strategy against Muslim Ummah materialized as an offensive war in the Muslim lands namely Afghanistan and Iraq. The Western secular democracy brought deaths and destruction to the people in those land and established incapable democracy through their agents. Since Muslim lands are vast, whenever the kufr forces tried to subdue Islam in one of its region, the uproar happens in a different region; thus, we saw in 2011 once again this Muslim Ummah came up with the uprisings with the call for Islam in the Middle East and Africa. Muslim parties like, En-Nahda and Muslim Brotherhood, that tried to make use of Western democracy (as like FIS of Algeria) were not able to establish Islam once again in Tunisia and Egypt, yet again these governments were short lived and replaced by other agents of the West. However, this revolution withstood in Syria with clear call for the Khilafah for more than half of a decade and America had to engage Russia, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and even militias, like Kurd forces, to bring down this revolution. Russia’s foreign minister Sergy Lavrov in 2015 said about the objective of the partnership of the countries as “We believe that such a composition of outside sponsors acting in a united way are in a position to assist Syrians in reaching agreement based on common objectives to prevent the creation of an extremist caliphate.” [4].

This coalition exploited the armed militia group ISIS’s self- styled Caliphate and portrayed Islam in bad light to further distance this Ummah away from the concept of Khilafah. By the permission of Allah, the call for the Khilafah on the method of prophet is getting stronger, bolder and crystal clear beyond all these malign campaign and the Muslim Ummah is able to distinguish that ISIS is not the Khilafah and the true Khilafah upon the method of the Prophethood is at the horizon.

The rise of the Islamic sentiments in the Muslim world are clear. Post-colonial model of the West in the Muslim world like OIC and the Arab league are mere discussion forum and have not provided any political or military solutions to the issues of the Muslim Ummah. Poverty, insecurity, and the refugee crisis are still rising and no real solution is achieved by these leagues and cooperation. The rulers of these Muslim lands with all their obedience provided their full support to sabotage and dissolve the Islamic uprisings but had never stopped the West from dishonouring our beloved Messenger of Allah (saw) or never considered Islam as a reference point in political and military action. In addition, countries like Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia had engaged their military against the Muslim Ummah in Syria and Yemen. While countries like the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have engaged in normalization with the Jewish entity while Imran Khan turned a blind eye on Xinjiang for the Chinese loan.

(فَتَـرَى الَّذِيۡنَ فِىۡ قُلُوۡبِهِمۡ مَّرَضٌ يُّسَارِعُوۡنَ فِيۡهِمۡ يَقُوۡلُوۡنَ نَخۡشٰٓى اَنۡ تُصِيۡبَـنَا دَآئِرَةٌ)

“And you see those in whose hearts there is a disease, they hurry to their friendship, saying: ‘We fear lest some misfortune of a disaster may befall us.’” [Surah Al-Maidah, verse 52].

This Muslim Ummah which is the best Ummah brought forth for mankind must disregard the rulers that give deceiving talks and no real action. This Ummah must support the Islamic political party Hizb ut Tahrir which never lies to the Ummah in this struggle to re-establish the Khilafah. The Muslim Ummah must embark this struggle between the truth and falsehood by exposing the fallacy of the Western ideology and its corruption, building confidence to the Ummah upon the Islamic political thought and follow the method of our beloved Messenger of Allah (saw) in establishing the Khilafah.

«ثم تكون خلافة على منهاج النبوة» “Then there will be a Khilafah on the way of Prophethood.” (Musnad Ahmad).

Faizul ibn Ahamed

