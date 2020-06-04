Mobilize to Liberate Kashmir!

Let Our Nuclear Weapons be the Deterrence to Secure Our Mainland Whilst the Lions of Our Armed Forces Liberate Occupied Kashmir.

Despite commanding an army of more than 600,000 soldiers, that yearn martyrdom and are equipped with nuclear weapons, the government has reduced itself to the status of a human rights organization, repeatedly sending alerts to the United Nations.

Just what is the United Nations, in which the PTI government reposes its trust and faith? Certainly, it will never liberate Kashmir from Modi.

O Lions of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

The noble blood of the Ummah is being spilled in rivers, like never before at the hands of the disbelievers.

Mobilize!

Drawing on your institutional experience from the era of liberating Occupied Afghanistan from Soviet Russia, which was a far more formidable adversary than the divided, demoralized Indian armed forces.

Remember your brilliance that was shown in February 2019, which put the Indian armed forces in its place. Break your shackles and mobilize. Indeed the frustration which consumes you can only be relieved by the very first shots of the first unit or battalion, fired to liberate Kashmir under the blessed flag of Jihad, on the way towards the battle to liberate Masjid Al Aqsa.

O Progeny of Khalid bin Walid (ra), Salahudin, Muhammad bin Qasim and Tipu Sultan!

Take steps now to launch a massive armed forces’ mobilization, which must not stop until the Takbeeraat of victory are raised in Srinagar, shaking New Delhi.

O Pakistan Army!

Mobilize!

The whole Muslim Ummah yearns for a decisive victory over her enemies and this unique honor awaits your blessed Takbeer.

Allah (swt) said,

إِن يَنصُرْكُمُ اللَّهُ فَلاَ غَالِبَ لَكُمْ وَ إِن يَخْذُلْكُمْ فَمَن ذَا الَّذِى يَنصُرُكُم مِّنْ بَعْدِهِ وَعَلَى اللَّهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ

“If Allah helps you, none can overcome you; and if He forsakes you, who is there after Him that can help you And in Allah (Alone) let believers put their trust.” [Surah Aali-Imran 3:160].

Tuesday, 11 Shawwal 1441 AH – 02 June 2020 CE

#PakArmyLiberateKashmir