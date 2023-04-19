Activism, Middle East, Multimedia, Side Feature, Video
Published on 19th April 2023
Masjid Al Aqsa: Fourth Friday Jummah Activities in Ramadan al-Mubarak 1444 AH – 2023 CE

written by Editorial

Fourth Friday Bait Al-Maqdis, 23 Ramadan 1444 AH – 14 April 2023 CE

Talks delivered in the Qibly al-Musalla

– Introduction –

Whoever Lives for Islam is the ones that Allah (swt) makes Victorious
By Honorable Sheikh Saeed Al-Karmi (Abu Abdul Rahman)

– First Talk –

Difference in Decisions of Muslims Before & Muslims to Come
By Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameirah (Abu Abdallah)

– Second Talk –

Political Analysis: Conflict in Sudan, Rise of China, and the Turkish Elections
by Political Thinker Ahmed Al-Khatwani (Abu Hamza)

– Third Talk –

When is Allah (swt’s) Victory?
by Ustaadh Abdul Rahman Zyoud (Abu Musab)

Question & Answer Segment
by Political Thinker Ahmed Al-Khatwani (Abu Hamza)

Interactive Discussion & Concluding Duaa
By Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameirah (Abu Abdallah)

