Masjid Al Aqsa: Fourth Friday Jummah Activities in Ramadan al-Mubarak 1444 AH – 2023 CE

Fourth Friday Bait Al-Maqdis, 23 Ramadan 1444 AH – 14 April 2023 CE
Talks delivered in the Qibly al-Musalla
– Introduction –
Whoever Lives for Islam is the ones that Allah (swt) makes Victorious
By Honorable Sheikh Saeed Al-Karmi (Abu Abdul Rahman)
– First Talk –
Difference in Decisions of Muslims Before & Muslims to Come
By Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameirah (Abu Abdallah)
– Second Talk –
Political Analysis: Conflict in Sudan, Rise of China, and the Turkish Elections
by Political Thinker Ahmed Al-Khatwani (Abu Hamza)
– Third Talk –
When is Allah (swt’s) Victory?
by Ustaadh Abdul Rahman Zyoud (Abu Musab)
Question & Answer Segment
by Political Thinker Ahmed Al-Khatwani (Abu Hamza)
Interactive Discussion & Concluding Duaa
By Honorable Sheikh Issam Ameirah (Abu Abdallah)