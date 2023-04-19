Muslim Rulers are Agents of the Kafir West

“Surely the wrongdoers are patrons of each other, whereas Allah is the Patron of the righteous.” [Al-Jathiyah 45:19]

[وَإِنَّ الظَّالِمِينَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَاللَّهُ وَلِيُّ الْمُتَّقِينَ]

Yesterday, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal al-Miqdad, arrived to the city of Jeddah at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the Saudi and Syrian sides discussed the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement to the Syrian crisis, and they also agreed on the arrival of aid to all regions of Syria.

Reuters News Agency quoted sources – described as well-informed – as saying that Syria and Saudi Arabia had agreed to reopen their embassies, after cutting off diplomatic relations more than a decade ago.

O Muslims in the blessed land of Ash-Sham: The Syrian Foreign Minister’s visit, Faisal Al-Miqdad, to his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, is the first of its kind since the start of the Ash-Sham revolution. This reveals the truth about the positions of the conspiring Saudi regime, which was and still is playing a prominent role in containing the Ash-Sham revolution, after it falsely claimed its support for it. The international conference, which was attended by representatives of the majority of the military factions in 2015, and the resulting formation of the so-called High Negotiations Committee (HNC) was only one of the cheap methods of containment.

The Saudi normalization with the Assad regime falls within the context of the American intentions to conclude reconciliation with the tyrant of Ash-Sham under the name of a political solution that ends the Ash-Sham revolution and eliminates its hopes of overthrowing the criminal regime and establishing Islamic rule. In a press interview with the Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, in mid-January 2023, he referred to normalization efforts with the regime in Damascus, and stressed the need for countries in the region to work “together to find a political solution to what he called the civil war that has been going on for 12 years.” “We are working with our partners to find a way to engage with the government in Damascus in a way that offers concrete moves toward a political solution, and that will take some work,” he added. These statements came after a meeting held between Bin Farhan and the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Syria, Geir Pedersen, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 18, 2023.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the home of Islam: The rulers of the Muslims are agents of the Kafir West, they have power over our necks to achieve their interests and to be a spearhead in fighting Islam and its people, and all their actions and positions are in the interest of their masters, so do not imagine that they will help Muslims except in containing them and conspiring against them, and any dependence on them is considered political suicide. This is explicitly evidenced by what was stated in the joint statement that was issued at the end of the visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister to the Kingdom on 4/12/2023, in which it stated: “The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening security and combating terrorism in all its forms and organizations, and enhancing cooperation in combating drug smuggling and trafficking, and the need to support the Syrian state institutions, to extend their control over its lands to end the presence of armed militias there, and external interference in Syrian internal affairs.”

O Sincere Revolutionaries on the land of Ash-Sham: Let us be certain that the relentless attempts of the Muslim rulers to thwart any attempt to get rid of the hegemony of the Kafir West and to eliminate the revolution of Ash-Sham will fail, with the permission of Allah Almighty, for Allah (swt) has taken care of Ash-Sham and its people and Ash-Sham is the abode of the believers, whether they like it or not, and that the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood is inevitably coming, we can almost see it. So roll up the sleeves of seriousness, and show Allah the good in you, after which you will win in the two worlds, Allah willing.

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ]

“And on that day the believers will rejoice*at the victory willed by Allah. He gives victory to whoever He wills. For He is the Almighty, Most Merciful.” [Ar-Rum 30:4- 5].

Ahmed Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

22 Ramadan 1444 – Thursday, 13th April 2023

No: 11 / 1444

(Translated)