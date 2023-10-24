Malaysia: Activities in support of Palestine & Mobilize the Muslim Armies

In light of the heroic feats carried out by the heroic Mujahideenin the Blessed Land – Palestine under the slogan Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping Jewish entity, which continues and persists in its ongoing assault on the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its siege and bombing that has continued for 17 years on the Gaza Strip, Hizb ut Tahrir/ Malaysia gathered in front of the Putra Mosque in Putrajaya to deliver a very strong message to the Prime Minister of Malaysia and other Muslim rulers on their obligation to dispatch Muslim armies to the Blessed Land of Palestine immediately. From the mosque, demonstrators marched towards the Prime Minister’s Department located about one kilometer away. A delegation of Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia led by its Spokesperson Ustadh Abdul Hakim Othman handed over a memorandum which has been received by a representative of the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

In the gathering, Hizb ut Tahrir asserted that the conflict of Palestine will never end as long as the correct solution is never taken, that is Jihad Fi Sabilillah which is supposed to be declared by the Muslim rulers. However, the Muslim rulers, especially the Arab rulers are the fortress of the Jewish entity and are the blatant traitors of the Ummah. Despite their betrayal, Hizb ut Tahrir consistently account them of their obligation (to dispatch the armies) and at the same time the party works consistently to replace them with a Righteous Caliph.

Friday, 28 Rabi al-Awwal 1445 AH – 13 October 2023 CE

