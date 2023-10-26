A Muslim Army Prevents the Need for Condolences, By Defeating the Monstrous Enemy.

On 24 October 2023, the chief of the sixth largest army in the world, the Pakistan Army, offered condolences to the Palestinian ambassador.

https://htmedia.htcmo.info//other/PK/2023/10/pk231025vid.mp4 It is upon the military leadership to prevent the need for condolences, in the first place, by eradicating the entity of the Jews.

Why can ballistic missiles not be aimed at Tel Aviv, to provide cover for ground troops? Why can SSG troops not be sent to Egypt, to enter Gaza from the Rafah Border Crossing? Why can regular troops not be sent to Jordan, to enter the West Bank, via the Al-Karameh Bridge?

Why can ISI not be sent to Syria to guide the mujahideen? Why can the Pakistan Navy not establish supply lines, via the Port of Beirut in Lebanon? Why can the Pakistan Air Force not use the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, to neutralize the enemy air force?

O Sons of Salahudin! If your current leadership cannot lead you in battle, install one that can!

﴾وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ﴿

“If they seek your support for the Deen, then you must help.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8:72].

