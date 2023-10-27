The Netherlands: Summary Demonstration Free Palestine

The demonstration “Liberate Palestine!” at Plein 40-45 in Amsterdam has now concluded. Muslims of all backgrounds came together to speak out against the suffering currently taking place in Gaza and the rest of Palestine. The brotherhood and solidarity were clearly visible, and the power of speaking out against the great wrongs was evident.

The first speaker, Kamal Aboe Zaid, began with a Quranic recitation and then spoke about the importance of the Islamic flags with the shahaada, emphasizing that these are not ISIS flags or Hamas flags, but the flag of the Muslims. He cited Islamic sources for this. Kamal also mentioned that criticizing the Zionist occupation state does not equate to anti-Semitism. He spoke about various historical facts demonstrating how all religions and peoples lived peacefully under the Islamic rule of the Khilafah (Caliphate). Kamal expressed hope from Islamic examples, such as Prophet Musa (as) and his struggle with the Pharaoh. He emphasized that Allah’s victory is near, and Muslims should not lose hope in Allah’s promise.

The second speaker, Abu Hisham, delivered a speech in Arabic. He discussed the current situation in Gaza and how the attacks in Gaza are supported by the West, including America and Great Britain, and the betrayal of Muslim leaders. Abu Hisham emphasized how the most powerful Muslim armies in the nearby regions silently and cowardly watch as Muslims in Gaza are killed. He stated that Muslims don’t need medicines or other aids, but the armies of the Muslim countries need to take action to liberate them and Palestine from the ongoing slaughter.

The third speaker was Okay Pala, director of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / The Netherlands. Okay Pala gave a powerful speech about the suffering of children in Palestine and that the demonstration is partly intended to speak out against this. He mentioned that the call is not directed at the corrupt Muslim leaders, but to the sincere Muslims in the ranks of the armies who could resolve the suffering in Gaza in a day. The occupier could be removed within a day with the capacity of the Muslim armies. Okay Pala concluded with advice to Muslims to spread the call to the rest of the world. Islam has a definitive solution that should be proudly proclaimed by Muslims, namely the unity of the Ummah and an Islamic state in Muslim countries based on the prophetic method.

The demonstration concluded with a prayer by Mikael Hassan for the Muslims in Gaza and the Ummah in general.

The resistance of the Muslims in the Blessed Land – Palestine is being rekindled, and the West is once again on the wrong side of history.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Netherlands

Press Release

7 Rabi’ II 1445 – Sunday, 22nd October 2023

No: 01 / 1445