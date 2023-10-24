The Baptist Hospital Massacre in Gaza Drops the Masks and Reveals the Hatred of the Kufr Sect against Islam and its People

On Tuesday 17/10/2023, the Gaza Strip witnessed the largest massacre in the history of Gaza. The National Baptist Hospital (Al-Ahli Hospital) turned into a square filled with the remains of hundreds of patients and displaced people – most of them women and children – as a result of the brutal bombing by the Jewish occupation army. The Baptist Hospital is considered the oldest hospital in the Gaza Strip, as it was built more than half a century before the Palestinian Nakba in the center of Gaza City in one of the crowded residential squares in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. About 500 martyrs were killed in a bombing by occupation fighters on the hospital courtyard, according to what was announced by the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip. Several testimonies from those who survived this bombing confirm that the action was deliberate and that the area was considered safe, but vileness and depravity refuse to leave the criminal Jewish entity, which directs its fighters towards innocent children and women, killing them and tearing them into pieces. It is difficult for their families to gather them, cover them with soil, and honor them after they were humiliated and their right to life was usurped.

O Our People in Gaza: May Allah reward you for your martyrs and loved ones, and grant you patience and steadfastness. By Allah, every moment, you give the Ummah lessons in steadfastness, faith, and your good trust in Allah. You present your sons as martyrs, seeking reward, coming forward and not retreating, supporting His Deen and defending Al-Aqsa, the Masra (night journey) of His Messenger of Allah (saw).

O Our People in Gaza: You unleashed screams after screams and called on the rulers to help you and support you, but they turned a deaf ear, as they guard the borders and prevent the Ummah from reaching you.

Your affliction has exposed what remains, and has shown the betrayal of these agents loyal to this evil entity, their normalization with it, and their loyalty to it.

Your wounds have revealed the solidarity of the Kufr (infidel) sect and their support for each other in their war against Islam and its people, so America sent its fighters to support the criminal Jewish entity and support it in its killing of your children. In addition, other countries are directing accusations against anyone who supports Palestine or Gaza…

O Our People in Gaza: We, in the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, grip onto your hands and support your approach to the Ummah to put pressure on its rulers until they mobilize the armies only by that will they support (nusrah) you. If they refuse, then they must destroy their thrones and overthrow their regimes until they place in their place someone who unites the ranks, destroys the borders, and sharpens the aspiration to expel the Jewish entity and liberate Al-Aqsa and all Muslim lands from the usurping occupiers, until the Ummah of Islam returns to being the best of nations and the banner of Islam flies above the peaks.

O Ummah of Islam: The battle of Gaza is your battle, so fight it to regain your pride… This is your battle, so do not hesitate to fight it. It may be the decisive battle in which Allah promised His faithful servants victory and empowerment, and that is not difficult for Allah. O Ummah of Islam, the children of Gaza are being annihilated, so hasten to respond to their calls and go into battle with them. May Allah grant us strength and grant us victory, with His permission.

[وَعَدَ اللهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَٰلِكَ فَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—˹provided that˺ they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this ˹promise˺, it is they who will be the rebellious.” [An-Nur 24:55]

Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

5 Rabi’ II 1445 – Friday, 20th October 2023

No: AH / 009 1445

(Translated)