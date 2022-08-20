Kyrgyzstan: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier one of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir Osanbay Soirkulov Ahmetoglu

Hizb ut Tahrir / Kyrgyzstan is deeply saddened towards the people of Kyrgyzstan. As the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan were afflicted with a great tribulation by the death of our Ustaath Osanbay, who returned back to the mercy of Allah the Almighty on the eve of August 11, on the blessed Friday. The Ustaath’s full name was Osanbay Soirkulov Ahmetoglu, and his common name among the people was Ustaath Osanbay.

We ask Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, to remove Ustaath’s Osanbay sins, and to forgive him his sins, and to admit him to gardens beneath which rivers flow.

Our teacher Osanbay Soirkulov Ahmetoglu was born on January 9, 1964 in Yanjikurgan district of Namangan region in eastern Uzbekistan. He studied in schools in Kyrgyzstan. After completing his secondary education, he emigrated at the age of fifteen to study religious sciences upon the basis of his faith and piety. Since then he has improved his learning and increased his knowledge, moving from one secret classroom to another, educated by the religious scholars of Central Asia, and at the same time educating his students. Ustaath Burlekan’s mother had a great influence on her son’s devotion to religion.

It is well known that in the 1980s, when Soviet power and atheism reached its peak, the Soviet Union severely persecuted our Islamic religion. Despite this, the Ustaath did not stop learning and kept striving forward. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, many groups entered our country within the framework of the “freedom of belief” advocated by the capitalist ideology. Professor Osanbei did his best to search for the guilt-free community. In 1992, he chose the Islamic political party, Hizb ut Tahrir, from among them.

From that day on, the Ustaath began his true dawah mission and he and his students tried to overthrow the global colonial system through ideological political struggle, and to resume the Islamic way of life. Thus, the Ustaath became one of the pioneers in our country, which caused inconvenience to the authorities and their Kafir colonial masters; therefore, they began to pressure him and he spent his life in exile until the enemies of the religion arrested him.

Finally, the agents achieved their goal and accused the Ustaath of “extremism” and arrested him in August 2012. One year later, the Kara-Su court sentenced him to five years in prison. While he was serving his prison sentence, the case was brought up again and the Tash-Komur City Court sentenced him to 16 years in prison on May 19, 2014. It was decided that the sentence would be carried out in a correctional institution with a strict regime. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the Court of Appeal, and the sentence was shortened to 10 years. Thus, the Ustaath was released on May 20 of this year.

The Ustaath passed away today, yet he left many students behind. The unbelievers and their servants do not hurry to rejoice; because the work of the Ustaath has already passed on to the students of his students, i.e., to the “grandchildren” of the students and they work tirelessly without stopping, Allah willing.

Our teacher left behind seven children. We express our deepest sympathy to their children, relatives and other loved ones. We also ask Him (swt) to inspire us, his family and his people patience, tranquility, and good solace.

Of course, our eyes shed tears, and our hearts grieve over the death of Muslims, especially the death of our teacher, who carried the call tirelessly throughout his life, but we will only say what pleases our Lord, (swt).

﴿إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ﴾

“To Allah we belong and to Him we will return” [TMQ Al-Baqarah: 156]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan

Press Release

15 Muharram 1444 – Saturday, 13th August 2022

No: 01 /1444

(Translated)