Köklü Değişim: The Martyrdom of a Member of Hizb ut Tahrir at the Hands of the Russian Occupier in the Crimea!

Forces from the FSB Federal Security Service of the Russian Special Service raided the house of Brother Nabi Rahimov and then killed him, for allegedly resisting arrest.

His wife, Sahba Burhanova, and two children, Maryam and Taqi ud-Din, will be deported.

Lawyers from Crimea say that the Federal Security Forces raided Rahimov’s house at 6 a.m. on 12/5/2021. Rahimov was first tortured and then killed. While the Federal Security is trying to cover up the crime under the pretext of resisting arrest.

The Russian occupier was not satisfied with the killing of Rahimov and the accusations that no one of reason believes. The Russian occupier requested that Sahba Burhanova, be deported. The court in the Russian-occupied Sovetsky region ordered to place her in a temporary detention center before deporting her to Uzbekistan.

Russia has been exerting pressure on Muslims under the pretext of fighting terrorism since 2014. Russian courts have sentenced Tatars in the Crimea to decades of imprisonment due to illegal raids by the Russian Federal Security. Where Muslims are exposed to Russia’s injustice under the pretext of terrorism, even though they did not find a single weapon.

Muslims are arrested under the pretext of terrorism and fundamentalism; sentenced to imprisonment, and subjected to solitary confinement and torture with hunger because the prison administration gives them pork to eat.

The Memorial Human Rights Center published on its website a report containing 297 detainees. The report states that the list in the report is almost all Muslims. According to the report, most of the approximately 191 detainees are members of Hizb ut Tahrir. It is mentioned that this report is not complete and is short, as the names in the report are of people whose cases can be examined, and that the names reached by the Memorial Human Rights Center are equivalent to three or four times the names on the report. The reason being there are files with insufficient required information or the file is incomplete.

It is mentioned in the report that Russia accuses Hizb ut Tahrir of being a terrorist organization and accuses members of Hizb ut Tahrir of being terrorists without having any legal basis.

In addition to their understanding of the application of the law and with the presence of emphasis on the law. According to the new article “organizing and participating in an event of a terrorist organization,” members of Hizb ut Tahrir are charged according to this new article. They can be punished with life imprisonment.

Courts can issue sentences of up to 24 years in prison.

Although accusing Hizb ut Tahrir of terrorism is fabricating the facts, as both near and far know that Hizb ut Tahrir adopts the intellectual struggle, the argument and the proof, and that Hizb ut Tahrir will not abandon this method. This is evident in its intellectual, cultural and political activities that it undertakes in most of the world. Despite all these facts, members of Hizb ut Tahrir are still being tried in false cases and fabricated charges.

Hizb ut Tahrir is not a terrorist organization, and all accusations directed against it are pure lies and fabrications. By looking at the history of Hizb ut Tahrir since 1953 until now, makes it possible to refute the lies easily.

With the intensification of the law against Muslims, widespread arrests took place in Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Moscow, Petersburg, Chelyabinsk, Tyumen and other provinces. And after the occupation of Crimea, Muslims were arrested in Crimea as well. The matter did not stop at the occupation forces restricting the work of courts and imprisoning Muslims in inhumane conditions, but they also began fabricating accusations even in criminal justice settings. Here are some of these scenes of persecution:

Mirzaparot Mirzasharibov was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment in Saint Petersburg for belonging to Hizb ut Tahrir. When he was imprisoned on 21/3/2019, he was brutally beaten by activists. When Mirzaparot entered the prison’s “Russian Prison Execution” room, an officer pointed a knife at his throat. Then another officer with him began to ask questions about Hizb ut Tahrir.

Mirzaparot answered the officials’ questions and told them about the party’s work. He stressed that he was doing an intellectual study, and had not taken physical measures. Mirzaparot was sentenced again to 3-year imprisonment after serving a 5-year sentence, of which he spent 2 years in prison rooms and 1 year in a high-security prison.

Galolin Rinat was a resident of Chelyabinsk. Because of his membership in Hizb ut Tahrir, he was sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment in a high security prison. On the day he was released, he was remanded in custody on a new charge, and was not allowed to leave prison. He was sentenced to 8 years’ imprisonment as part of a false investigation.

Rahman Hakayef Dhikr Allah was sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Moscow for his membership in Hizb ut Tahrir. After serving his sentence, they accused him of returning to call for Islam. He was sentenced to 14.5 years’ imprisonment on 13/12/2018. Therefore, Dhikr Allah was sentenced to 7 years in prison for working with Hizb ut Tahrir, then he was imprisoned again with the same charges but with a new language and a double sentence.

On January 2021, Usmanov Zakher John, who lives in Kazan, was similarly sentenced. On 2017, he was sentenced to 6 years’ imprisonment. On October 2020, the First Eastern Military Court sentenced him to another 9 years in prison. He’s supposed to spend five of his nine years in prison rooms.

Asghat Hafezov was sentenced to 17.5 years’ imprisonment in December 2017. They added the so-called “terrorist” activities that he was assigned to organize (Article 205 / 5-1 of the Criminal Code) and the fundamentalism clause (Article 282 / 2-1 of the Criminal Code) for participation in the so-called “terrorist” activities (Article 205 / 5-2 of the Criminal Code).

Levi Panmarayov, a human rights activist and influencer in Russia, said: It is difficult to remain silent regarding the brutality of the regime. Levi Panmarayov said at a conference organized by the International Memorial Center: “The Muslims of Hizb ut Tahrir are accused of carrying out or preparing for terrorist acts. There is no such charge, there is no judicial decision. They were sentenced to 24 years, 20 years and 18 years’ imprisonment. We need to talk about it in every corner…

There are trials on a regular basis, and people are increasingly imprisoned. They have recently reached hundreds of people. Some of them have been sentenced to a second prison term. In my view, this is real fascism.”

Source: https://kokludegisim.net/haberler/rus_isgalci_kirimda_hizb_ut_tahrirli_genci_sehit_etti

(Translated from Turkish)