How Many Revolutions Does Yemen Need to Change its Reality?!

In light of the celebrations of the anniversary of September 21, 2014, Al-Thawra Newspaper, which is issued in Sana’a, published on its front page the following headline: “The Revolution Shows Importance of Uprising Yemen Economically and Developmentally” on Saturday, 09/16/2023.

This report and other reports contained in Al-Thawra Newspaper over the course of this week heaped misplaced praise on all political and economic aspects, etc. as the previous ones have done, in an attempt to throw ashes in the eyes of the people of Yemen about what their country has become like, from the spread of corruption, economic stagnation, and poor living conditions, to political and security restrictions, to their feeling of the diminishment of their dignity and the humiliation that they experienced under this revolution, as was the case under previous regimes.

It is shameful to hear the cries of the so-called legitimacy and its followers from the Congress Party inside, abroad, and the Islah Party singing about September 26. On the other hand, we hear and see the Houthis fuss about September 21st, and the situation in Yemen has not changed. In fact, its condition today needs no discussion, as distress has reached its limit!

How did we liberate us from guardianship and dependence, when Yemen falls under Chapter 7 of the United Nations, and four of its envoys revolve over the Yemen file, and cross-border organizations tamper with the length and breadth of Yemen?! As for the phrase “liberating the Yemeni people from foreign tutelage and restoring their right to independence, sovereignty, and freedom,” is just a slogan in which people realize its truth, and are not deceived by it. The systems and laws of the West, which are contrary to the law of Allah Almighty, still govern us and control all aspects of our lives.

The people of Yemen today are threatened by the danger of being divided into nearly half a dozen parts, and perhaps more among political, tribal and regional alliances. Just as you were yesterday condemning those who normalized with the Jewish entity, today you are going to them, and tomorrow you will follow them in normalization. The Truth, Glory be to Him, said:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِين * فَتَرَى الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌ يُسَارِعُونَ فِيهِمْ يَقُولُونَ نَخْشَى أَن تُصِيبَنَا دَائِرَةٌ فَعَسَى اللهُ أَن يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِّنْ عِندِهِ فَيُصْبِحُوا عَلَى مَا أَسَرُّوا فِي أَنفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ]

“O believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as guardians—they are guardians of each other.1 Whoever does so will be counted as one of them. Surely Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people. You see those with sickness in their hearts racing for their guardianship, saying ˹in justification˺, “We fear a turn of fortune will strike us.” But perhaps Allah will bring about ˹your˺ victory or another favour by His command, and they will regret what they have hidden in their hearts.” [Al-Ma’idah 5: 51-52].

How did we become economically liberated when our economic system is capitalist, while the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are tampering with the Yemeni economy?! How is it that the World Food Program, UNESCO, FAO, and UNICEF still fill our homes’ pantries with foreign wheat and aid, while our crops of genetically modified wheat depend on seeds that reach us from across the border, not to mention poverty, hunger, and unemployment, in light of the cuts in salaries for government employees?!

As if six decades of quackery and false promises were not enough for us since September 26, 1962, with its six goals written on paper, without achieving its goals on the ground, for it to receive the banner of quackery and falsehood from it on September 21, 2014, by repeating the promises and in the same provocative way where nine lean years have passed since its launch, and the goals of both revolutions, which in reality are drowning us in the mire of blind dependence on the Kaffir (infidel) West and estrangement from our true Islamic Deen!

The people of Yemen must be aware that one change is enough for Yemen to change its course from the miserable state it is suffering from, until security, tranquility, and a comfortable life are restored to the people. It will not stop at Yemen only, but rather it will transcend all regions to bring all of humanity out of oppression and towards justice under the Khilafah (Caliphate) State. Muslims must join in working to resume life in Islam and live under the just rulings of their Lord, and strive diligently to eliminate these regimes that do not rule by the law of Allah, and this can only be done by working to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) State on the Method of the Prophethood for which Hizb ut Tahrir works. The Almighty said:

[وَعَدَ اللهُ الَّذِينَ آَمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَنْ كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—˹provided that˺ they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this ˹promise˺, it is they who will be the rebellious. [An-Nur 24:55]. The glad tidings of His Messenger (saw) is confirmed:

«…ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“…And then there will be an oppressive rule as long as Allah wished it to be and then He will end it when He wishes to end it and then there will be a Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.” (Narrated by Ahmed).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

6 Rabi’ I 1445 – Thursday, 21st September 2023

No: HTY- 1445 / 05

(Translated)