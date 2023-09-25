Prohibition of the Niqab as an Adherence to Tradition and Tyranny

The Ministry of Education and Technical Education in Egypt has issued a decision regarding the standard school uniform, which includes the prohibition of face veils. This decision coincides with the start of the current academic year at the end of September. The ministry has distributed the circular to education directorates in all governorates. The circular allows for headscarves in all their forms, stating that “wearing a headscarf for female students is optional, provided that it does not cover the face, and does not include any designs or illustrations that represent a head covering, contrary to that.”

The Ministry of Education and Technical Education in Egypt prohibits what Allah has allowed by banning the Niqab, and permits what Allah swt has forbidden when it states that head coverings are acceptable in schools in any form without specific restrictions, including turbans, scarves, and other commonly worn styles under the name of hijab. These styles do not meet the requirements of the Islamic veil, which is a covering for the head and neck, extending down to the chest area. As He, the Almighty, has said:

[وَلْيَضْرِبْنَ بِخُمُرِهِنَّ عَلَى جُيُوبِهِنَّ]

“and to wrap [a portion of] their headcovers over their chests” [Surat An-Nur:31].

What does the Ministry aim to achieve by prohibiting the niqab, which is a religious symbol and an Islamic dress worn by Muslim women to emulate the Mothers of the Believers, seeking reward from Allah? What is the motivation behind banning the niqab while allowing various forms of head coverings? Is there an intentional effort to undermine the Shar’ rulings and create an atmosphere of disregard for Shari’ attire in the minds of the younger generation, potentially discouraging them from pursuing education?

Do the niqab-wearing women and those who support it provoke the officials at the Ministry to issue such bans? Or is this part of a legislative policy aimed at challenging the Deen of Allah in the hearts of the Egyptian people? Is it in line with feminist agendas and in compliance with the new vision of the United Nations, which promotes immorality and decadence and seeks to impose the provisions of CEDAW and Beijing agreements in Egypt through any means possible?

It is indeed a common perspective that legislation and regulations in a society often reflect the prevailing ideologies and direction of the governing authorities. Decisions such as the ban on the niqab can be seen as indicative of the stance of Egypt’s rulers toward Islamic practices and their apparent disapproval of certain religious observances. This situation may remind some of the historical context of other communities, as mentioned in the Quran, where the People of the Book (Ahl Al-Kitaab) faced challenges related to their faith and practices.

[يُؤْمِنُونَ بِالْجِبْتِ وَالطَّاغُوتِ وَيَقُولُونَ لِلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا هَؤُلَاءِ أَهْدَى مِنَ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا سَبِيلاً]

“who believe in superstition and false objects of worship and say about the disbelievers, “These are better guided than the believers as to the way”?” [Surat An-Nisa:51]

The people of Egypt are a part of the Ummah of goodness, and despite the plots and schemes against the Deen of Allah in their country, they continue to hold onto it. They remain steadfast in their Deen practices. All these painful trials are evidence that the Aqeedah is alive in their hearts, and belief is firm in their souls. Like the rest of this body, they eagerly await the day when Allah will honor the obedient and humble the disobedient.

So we ask Allah to keep us and them steadfast in His obedience, and to hasten His victory for us, so that we may rule by His Shariah and find tranquility in the sovereignty of His guidance. Indeed, He is the Guardian of that and Most Able over it.

[وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ قَرِيباً]

“and say, “When is that?” Say, “Perhaps it will be soon” [Surat Al-Isra-51]

Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

7 Rabi’ I 1445 – Friday, 22nd September 2023

No: AH / 004 1445

(Translated)