The Role of Women is Much Greater than Fighting in a Senseless War!

On September 20, 2023, Al Jazeera Channel broadcasted scenes from the graduation of the first batch of mobilized women in Marawi district in the northern state, in response to the call of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, lieutenant-general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to mobilize the people to fight alongside the army!

O, you who have mobilized to join the war that the Sudanese army commander declared from the first day to be absurd. Will your participation in this war create an impact that the strong, sturdy men, who were created to carry shields, ride armored vehicles, and confront all dangers, were unable to create?! Does your participation in a war in which a Muslim kills his Muslim brother have a legal justification that will save you from the judgment of Allah Almighty, who says:

[وَمَنْ يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِناً مُتَعَمِّداً فَجَزَاؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِداً فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَاباً عَظِيماً]

“And whoever kills a believer intentionally, their reward will be Hell—where they will stay indefinitely. Allah will be displeased with them, condemn them, and will prepare for them a tremendous punishment.” [An-Nisa 4:93].

O Mobilized Ones: It is a conspiracy to mobilize the people of Sudan to fight for the chairs of government with crooked legs, and to complete the plan to fragment what remains of Sudan. No doubt that the army does not need to be mobilized, but rather it needs a state that has its own political decision to end the war. Therefore, the mobilization is not a military action, but rather a political action intended to align the people of Sudan behind Burhan in order to give him the necessary momentum to implement the plan of his master America in our country.

The Sudanese army ranks 77th globally on the list of the most powerful armies in the world, out of 145 countries. We saw and heard soldiers crying in pain because of the delay in resolving the battle and the continued postponement of its end until America’s poisonous stew was cooked through the Jeddah negotiations.

Islam, in the case of legitimate fighting, did not force women to fight, and limited their participation in wars to providing logistical support. They would treat the wounded, bring food, and so on. Not a single of the Sahabiyat (ra) was trained, despite the great need of the Prophet (saw) for someone to fight. Do not be tempted to wage a war to prevail in favor of America and its influence, which is served by military leaders, against the influence of Europe, which is represented by civilians and those around them.

The role that women must assume is to carry the call for the resumption of Islamic life, and its shining example is the Sahabiyat (ra) who were one of the greatest reasons for this Ummah assuming its role, and their role, and political struggle, were modeled by Umm Amara and Umm Mani’ in the Pledge of Aqaba. In wars, Rufaida Al-Aslamia and a group of female volunteers go to the Messenger (saw) asking permission to participate in treating the wounded, and in political consultations, Umm al-Mu’minin, Umm Salamah, and many others in fields other than fighting. Women distinguish their position in society and their role in life by returning to their previous life as Muslims, aware, committed to the provisions of the clear Sharia’, not deceived by slogans or conspiracies that weaken the Ummah and tear it apart. Rather, they work for change so that Allah grants us victory and empowerment in the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood.

Official Spokeswoman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

6 Rabi’ I 1445 – Thursday, 21st September 2023

No: 03 / 1445

(Translated)