Esenyurt (Turkey): Panel Discussion to Discuss the Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis

Within the framework of the series of conferences, seminars and panels organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey under the title “The Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis”, coinsiding with the 101 anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) in the 28th of Rajab 1342 AH, the party met with representatives of political parties, NGOs, representatives of local media and educators in the city of Esenyurt.

Speakers included: Ust. Mahmut Kar (Head of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey), Ust. Musa Bayoğlu, Ust. Muhammad Hanefi Yağmur, Ust. Hakkı Eren, Ust. Süleyman Uğurlu and Ust. Abdullah İmamoğlu, where they disclosed, in ten points, the Islamic solutions to the economic crisis that Turkey is suffering from.

In our meeting, it was emphasized that the solutions and provisions of Islam in every field should be put on the agenda, and that Islam has detailed and original solutions in administration, economics, education and social fields, and it was emphasized that they are expressed in every platform.

The meeting ended with the desire and assurance of the significance in holding consultation and solutions meetings like these continuously in all fields.

Wednesday, 15 Rajab 1443 AH – 16 February 2022 CE

