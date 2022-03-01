Syria Masjid Talk: If the Muslims had a Khaleefah?!

A masjid talk by Ustaadh Mahmoud al-Bakri (Abu Steif) on the 101 anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah by the infidel colonizer with the help from the Arab and Turkish traitors, which was given in one of the masajid in the outskirts of Northern Aleppo.

Saturday, 18 Rajab 1443 AH – 19 February 2022 CE

Campaign Hashtags

#أقيموا_الخلافة #الخلافة_101 ReturnTheKhilafah# #YenidenHilafet #خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو #TurudisheniKhilafah

More Details:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

Telegram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Syria