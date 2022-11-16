Democracy and Its World Order are Shackles of American Slavery. Re-Establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) for Real Change

On 27 March 2022, Imran Khan revealed a regime change operation through US conspiracy at a rally, and announced a public struggle against US control over Pakistan. However, in just seven and a half months, Imran Khan officially ended this campaign. In an interview with the Financial Times published on November 12, he said, “As far as I’m concerned it’sover, it’s behind me… Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that I blame my own governments more than the US.”

Under the current international order and Democracy, the concept of real independence is not possible because America’s influence in Pakistan is not through individuals alone. It is through the democratic federal system and the world order to which Pakistan is subjugated. This is the reason why, despite several changes in rulers, the American influence in Pakistan is strong and established. No ruler in Pakistan tried to remove Pakistan from this failed democratic, federal system of government and the harmful world order. Instead all of these rulers chose to strengthen the grip of the democratic federal system and colonialist world order.

It is due to the slavery to the colonialist world order, that there are vast oil and gas reserves on our borders, in Iran and Central Asia, but the fear of US sanctions is so powerful, that our rulers fear taking oil and gas from Iran and Central Asia, despite the oil and gas shortages in Pakistan.

It is due to slavery to the colonialist world order, that Pakistan and other Muslim countries trade with each other in dollars, whilst Islam has mandated the adoption of gold and silver as currency, for local and international trade.

It is due to slavery to the colonialist world order, that the rulers of Pakistan refuse to mobilize our willing armed forces, for the liberation of Kashmir. As a result, India has waged a war of oppression not only upon Occupied Kashmir, but also upon the Muslims living inside India.

It is Democracy in which the focus of politics, is the chairs, extension and posts of the rulers. In Democracy, the state only protects the interests of the rulers and elites. In Democracy, the riba (interest)-based economic system continues, despite the clear prohibition in Islam. In Democracy, laws such as the Transgender Act are passed to please the West. Democracy gives man the right to legislate, whereas in Islam, the power to legislate lies only with Allah (swt).

Freedom from Western culture, Western laws and Western political control is not possible until Muslims of Pakistan rid themselves of the shackles of Democracy, the federal system of government and slavery to the colonialist world order.

It is the Khilafah (Caliphate) alone that will establish ruling by the Noble Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah. The Khilafah will consolidate the oil, gas and mineral resources of the Muslims under the authority of a Khaleefah (Caliph), so that these resources can be spent on all Muslims. The Khilafah will unify the forces of the Muslim regions and drive America out of the Muslim Lands. The Khilafah will liberate the Muslims of Kashmir, Palestine, India and East Turkestan (Xinjiang). The Khilafah will carry the Dawah to Islam to the entire world through Jihad.

The Khilafah alone provides the vision and road map for true independence. So, O People of Power, come forth and provide Nussrah for the establishment of the Khilafah to make this vision a reality!

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

22 Rabi’ II 1444 – Wednesday, 16th November 2022

NO: 16 / 1444